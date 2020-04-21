

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim (extreme right) handing a packet food items to Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam in presence of State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury MP (2nd from right) at Banani Biddanikatan School premises on Sunday. At the event SCB donated 1000 (One thousand) packets of food items for distributed among poor affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: PID