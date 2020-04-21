Construction of 2 CWASA projects continuing amidst lockdown





Two projects are, Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant under Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 (KWSP-2) at Rangunia and Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP).

Talking to The Daily Observer, CWASA Managing Director AKM Fazlullah said each of the projects has engaged more than 150 workers, who reside within the project premises and to avoid transportation problems amid countrywide lockdown.

The Tk 44.91 billion Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant is being implemented by a the foreign joint venture company under a contract signed earlier.

The project with the production capacity of 140 million litres per day is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). NJS of Japan has been appointed as Consultant for the project. The project will be completed by 2021 next.

The scheduled time for the other project -- the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) been extended three years more to 2023, from earlier timeline of 2020.

The ECNEC approved the Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 958.85 crore. As a result the total cost of the project has increased to taka 1995 crore.

The construction works of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant include; Transmission Pipelines, Distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated Tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.

Meanwhile, the CWASA has appointed South Korean consultant firms - Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants, Architecture Company Ltd and Korea & Consortium - and the firms have submitted their reports.

The acquisition of 50 acres of land is completed for constructing two reservoirs on the bank of Karnaphuli River at Justopura village under Boalkhali upazila and power connections have already been given to the project site.

The water plant project, which includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, will generate some 60 million litres of water daily.

A total of 75 percent water will be supplied to Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, and Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazila from Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant.

It may be mentioned that, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) on 5 January, 2016.

Korean Exim Bank is financing the project as soft loan from the resources of the Econonmic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

















CHATTOGRAM, April 20: The construction works of two development projects of Chattogram Water And Sewerage Authority (CWASA) have been continuing amidst countrywide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak.Two projects are, Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant under Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 (KWSP-2) at Rangunia and Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP).Talking to The Daily Observer, CWASA Managing Director AKM Fazlullah said each of the projects has engaged more than 150 workers, who reside within the project premises and to avoid transportation problems amid countrywide lockdown.The Tk 44.91 billion Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant is being implemented by a the foreign joint venture company under a contract signed earlier.The project with the production capacity of 140 million litres per day is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). NJS of Japan has been appointed as Consultant for the project. The project will be completed by 2021 next.The scheduled time for the other project -- the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) been extended three years more to 2023, from earlier timeline of 2020.The ECNEC approved the Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 958.85 crore. As a result the total cost of the project has increased to taka 1995 crore.The construction works of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant include; Transmission Pipelines, Distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated Tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.Meanwhile, the CWASA has appointed South Korean consultant firms - Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants, Architecture Company Ltd and Korea & Consortium - and the firms have submitted their reports.The acquisition of 50 acres of land is completed for constructing two reservoirs on the bank of Karnaphuli River at Justopura village under Boalkhali upazila and power connections have already been given to the project site.The water plant project, which includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, will generate some 60 million litres of water daily.A total of 75 percent water will be supplied to Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, and Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazila from Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant.It may be mentioned that, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) on 5 January, 2016.Korean Exim Bank is financing the project as soft loan from the resources of the Econonmic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).