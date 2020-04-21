Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:32 AM
latest
Home Business

AIIB approves $170m loan for Dhaka sanitation project

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has approved $170 million loan to improve sanitation infrastructure in Dhaka, which is expected to benefit about 1.5 million residents in the capital.
The Dhaka Sanitation Improvement project, co-financed with the World Bank, will support government investments in sanitation infrastructure comprising sewerage systems, sewage treatment, and pilot measures for hard-to-reach areas in the Pagla catchment, one of the most densely populated areas of the city, the AIIB said in a statement on Monday.
Children below the age of five and vulnerable households bears the highest burden of poor sanitation through morbidity and the loss of productivity due to water-borne illnesses.
"AIIB is committed to ensuring that its projects improve quality of life for the most vulnerable communities. This project is expected to directly contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which is to ensure access to water and sanitation for all," said AIIB Vice President (Investment Operations) DJ Pandian.
"The experience of implementing this project will strengthen AIIB's capacity to finance broad-based water supply and sanitation projects, which are in high demand in other areas of the region," he added.
The project funds will be used to reconstruct two trunk mains, build a new secondary and tertiary network and a wastewater treatment plant, the release said.
Other key components of the investment include strengthening the capacity of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority and testing the feasibility of locally adapted collection and water treatment solutions, it added.
The project is AIIB's eighth investment in the country, all of which are aligned with the country's top priority development plans and the SDGs. The approved project brings the Bank's total commitment in Bangladesh to $1.068 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robi, a2i launch youth platform to fight COVID-19
Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim
Construction of 2 CWASA projects continuing amidst lockdown
AIIB approves $170m loan for Dhaka sanitation project
Nagad gets 6 months more to comply with BB rules
52 pc urban, 36 pc rural people live on loans: Survey
Budget announcement may be deferred for 2 months
Dried fish industry seek urgent govt help amid virus crisis


Latest News
Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic: Trump
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled
Trudeau laments ‘evil’ mass shooting, raises toll to 18
Bangladesh seeks $1.25 billion extra support from ADB
C’nawabganj records first coronavirus case
No new virus case in Thakurgaon, samples of 43 sent
170 doctors corona infected, who will give treatment in Bangladesh?
Man dies from electrocution in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Germany starts opening up as coronavirus 'under control'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
'Factories can remain open on limited scale'
Coronavirus deaths pass 100 in Bangladesh
Decision to bring back RMG workers was not wise: PM
Sonali Bank official infected with coronavirus, branch operations suspended
A funeral congregation for inviting even more funerals
Indian media reports arrest of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft