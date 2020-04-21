Nagad gets 6 months more to comply with BB rules





Any MFS service operator needs prior BB licence to operate, but from the beginning Nagad has been doing business bypassing BB rules, sources in the relevant sector said. Nagad, a joint-venture of Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) and Third Wave Technologies Limited, has been running its operations without a formal BB licence, without which the other Mobile Financial Service (MFS) operators are not authorized to operate.

However, a BB official said Nagad would have to comply with the central bank's rules and regulations to get a final approval in six months, but in contrast a Nagad official said that no more approval would be needed from the central bank until the BB prepared guidelines on allowing BPO-led MFS.

Among others, the MFS operator will have to follow the BB's rules on cash-in, cash-out and other transactions limits, which are much lower than the transaction limits Nagad was offering to its customers, said the BB official on Sunday.

Although the operator started its services in May 16, 2019, high transaction limits and a bit lower transaction fee helped the operator to attain a Tk 100 crore transaction landmark in just one year. For instance, a Nagad customer can cash in (a form of deposit in MFS account) highest Tk 2.5 lakh in a day and Tk 5 lakh in a month.

On the contrary, the BB's regulations allow a MFS accountholders to cash in maximum Tk 30,000 a day and Tk 2 lakh in a month.









Besides, Nagad customers also enjoy higher cash-out and person-to-person transaction limits, leaving the BB-licensed MFS operators into a bit discomfort.





The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a No-objection-Certificate (NOC) to Mobile Financial Service (MFS) operators Nagad, to operate without a formal licence for six months more.Any MFS service operator needs prior BB licence to operate, but from the beginning Nagad has been doing business bypassing BB rules, sources in the relevant sector said. Nagad, a joint-venture of Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) and Third Wave Technologies Limited, has been running its operations without a formal BB licence, without which the other Mobile Financial Service (MFS) operators are not authorized to operate.However, a BB official said Nagad would have to comply with the central bank's rules and regulations to get a final approval in six months, but in contrast a Nagad official said that no more approval would be needed from the central bank until the BB prepared guidelines on allowing BPO-led MFS.Among others, the MFS operator will have to follow the BB's rules on cash-in, cash-out and other transactions limits, which are much lower than the transaction limits Nagad was offering to its customers, said the BB official on Sunday.Although the operator started its services in May 16, 2019, high transaction limits and a bit lower transaction fee helped the operator to attain a Tk 100 crore transaction landmark in just one year. For instance, a Nagad customer can cash in (a form of deposit in MFS account) highest Tk 2.5 lakh in a day and Tk 5 lakh in a month.On the contrary, the BB's regulations allow a MFS accountholders to cash in maximum Tk 30,000 a day and Tk 2 lakh in a month.Besides, Nagad customers also enjoy higher cash-out and person-to-person transaction limits, leaving the BB-licensed MFS operators into a bit discomfort.