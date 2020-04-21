

52 pc urban, 36 pc rural people live on loans: Survey

The survey, titled "Poverty Trends under Covid-19: Sharing Findings from PPRC-BIGD Rapid Response Survey," was unveiled through an online media briefing recently.

It was jointly conducted by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD). A total of 5,471 respondents were reached through telephone from April 4 to April 12.

BIGD Executive Director Dr Imran Matin said quoting members of some families that they had been using their savings while some said they borrowed money to run families.

However, they need urgent food and cash assistance since they would be able to sustain for around 10 days at best.

Dr Imran also said: "As the estimation was done on April 12 and a couple of days have already passed, therefore the poor have already started experiencing a food crisis."

Former adviser to caretaker government and PPRC Executive Chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman said a huge number of poor people will face food crisis at the end of this month (April) and they need assistance.

"The traditional relief assistance of the government will not be enough to fight the present situation. This requires a different type of thinking," he added.

Insisting of resuming the open market sale (OMS) system, he said if there was any problem with maintaining social distance, the people who are assigned to ensure that must carry out their duties rigorously to resolve the problem.

The survey recommended for introducing a monthly food security support package of Tk5,600 crore for the poor and an additional package for the new poor.

The report also revealed that 67 per cent urban slum and 82 per cent rural people are surviving on family savings during this pandemic.

As per the findings, food consumption capacity also reduced by 40% for the poor and 35% for the vulnerable poor.

It said the new poor are those who were 40 per cent above the poverty line, but have fallen below the line following the crisis.

In the survey of the respondents, the main source of income for 40.32 per cent is casual labour, 29.23 per cent is salaried labour, 17.84 per cent run small businesses, 9.14 per cent depend on agriculture and livestock rearing and the income source for the remaining 3.47 per cent in other activities.

The survey showed that drop in the per capita food expenditure fell 24 per cent in rural and 32 per cent in urban areas.

It also showed that daily income of the poverty-stricken population in the country plummeted by 76 per cent during the first week of April compared to that of February's.

















