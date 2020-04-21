Video
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Budget announcement may be deferred for 2 months

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Mizanur Rahman

The budget announcement for the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 is likely to be deferred for two months due to coronavirus outbreak as the Finance Ministry is mulling to place the budget in the parliament in August next.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to give a final decision on the likely deferment of the budget announcement later this month, after assessing the overall situation, sources said.
The Tk 523,190 crore national budget for the ongoing FY was announced in the parliament on June 30 last year with the theme "Bangladesh on a Pathway to Prosperity: Time is Ours, Time for Bangladesh."
According to sources, in the Finance Ministry, the ongoing holiday dubbed lockdown is likely to be extended until the next Eid-ul Fitre, due in late May, if the coronavirus pandemic does not subside considerably.
Due to the ongoing lockdown the budget preparation has been delayed as all pre-budget discussions with the stakeholders remained suspended.
However, the finance department is doing some of the most urgent work online only through e-documents, which is not adequate for readying a national budget, according to the officials at the ministry.
Sources said the relevant ministries and divisions have also been delayed in finalise the Tk 500,000-crore revised budget for the ongoing FY.
According to budgetary law, the fiscal year begins in July and ends in June. Accordingly, the budget was announced in the Parliament in the first week of June every year and passed in late June.
Meanwhile, as the coronavirus situation and its impact on the economy is enormous, the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is being prepared in the fiscal year 2020-21 to suit the situation. In this case, special emphasis is given to the health sector for the next fiscal year.
Besides, the importance of food security is taken into consideration giving special emphasis on the agricultural sector.
And the resource constraints of the issue are being taken into account in the new project or in the allocation of funds to the project.
Implementation of the ADP usually gathers pace in the closing quarter of a financial year. But this time, almost all work has been suspended, signaling another poor finish in ADP utilization.
Work on most of the 1,743 ADP projects currently halted after the government announced a general holiday to the coronavirus outbreak.
The implementation rate of the ADP during the July-February period of the current fiscal year was 37.09 per cent with an expenditure of Tk 797.85.86 billion.
The implementing agencies could spend Taka 707.72 billion during the July-February period of the last fiscal year (FY19) with a utilization rate of 39.13 per cent.
On March 19, a meeting at the National Economic Council cut the ADP size by Tk 9,800 crore to Tk 1,91,921 crore from the projected Tk 2,02,721 crore.


