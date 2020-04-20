Malaysia wants BD to lift export ban on Hydroxychloroquine





Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein sent a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart

Dr AK Abdul Momen and made this request on Sunday , a Foreign Ministry press release said.

The letter mentioned that the government of Malaysia is providing necessary assistance to expatriate Bangladeshi nationals residing in that country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaysian authority is working closely with Bangladesh mission in Kuala Lumpur in this regard, according to the letter. Hishammuddin thanked the Bangladesh Foreign Minister for his cooperation to take back stranded Malaysian nationals from Bangladesh.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister also put emphasis on working together with Bangladesh in combating the deadly coronavirus, the release said.

























