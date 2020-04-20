Video
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:07 AM
Malaysia wants BD to lift export ban on Hydroxychloroquine

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Malaysian Foreign Minister urged Bangladesh to withdraw the export ban on Hydroxychloroquine tablets to their country as the medicine is important for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein sent a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart
Dr AK Abdul Momen and made this request on Sunday , a Foreign Ministry press release said.
The letter mentioned that the government of Malaysia is providing necessary assistance to expatriate Bangladeshi nationals residing in that country amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The Malaysian authority is working closely with Bangladesh mission in Kuala Lumpur in this regard, according to the letter. Hishammuddin thanked the Bangladesh Foreign Minister for his cooperation to take back stranded Malaysian nationals from Bangladesh.
The Malaysian Foreign Minister also put emphasis on working together with Bangladesh in combating the deadly coronavirus, the release said.


