Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:07 AM
latest
Home Front Page

National advisory body on Covid-19 formed

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The government has formed a 17-member 'national technical advisory committee' led by Mohammod Shahidullah, a neonatologist, to find ways to improve the coronavirus health services.
The Directorate of Health Services issued a notice announcing the panel on Saturday, 42 days after Bangladesh reported its first cases of coronavirus on Mar 8.
IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora has been made the secretary of the panel, which is designed to provide suggestions to the government on the prevention of novel coronavirus and increase
the quality of health service in hospitals.
It will also advise the government on how to build the capacity of doctors providing services during the epidemic and the initiatives needed to motivate them, while focusing on the research related to vaccines for COVID-19.  
The panel can exchange their views with the public health expert committee the government formed on Mar 28. It can add new members if needed.
Professor Nazrul Islam of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Professor AK Azad Khan of Bangladesh Diabetes Association are part of the panel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link
UNHCR donates PPE, medical supplies to prepare for Covid-19 response in Cox’s Bazar
Trump warns China could face ‘consequences’ over pandemic
Malaysia wants BD to lift export ban on Hydroxychloroquine
National advisory body on Covid-19 formed
Govt assures media of financial support
D-8 states want unified strategy to combat Covid-19
12 UP chairs, members suspended for relief distribution debacle


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft