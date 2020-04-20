Govt assures media of financial support





Assurance was also given of introducing ration cards for the members of the journalist community for buying essentials in fair prices.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud gave the assurance on behave of the government while a delegation of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) led by its former president Iqbal Sobhan Chowhdury and four other senior leaders met the Minister at his official residence on Sunday.

During the meeting with the journalist leaders, the Minister talked with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi over phone and assured them to establish a fair price product sale center at Jatiya Press Club for the journalists.

Former president of BFUJ Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former general secretaries Shahjahan Miah, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and Omar Faruq were also in the delegation.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowhdury, also editor of the Daily Observer, said they have demanded immediate release of the pending government advertisement dues and incentives for the print and electronic media. The Minister assured them of considering their demands.

In the meeting, the delegation placed several proposals to the Minister including providing TCB support of essentials at reasonable prices to the journalist community, who are in serious financial crises amid the lockdown for coronavirus pandemic.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury informed that after getting assurance from the Minister, they have communicated with Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yesmin. Both the president and the general secretary have agreed to proposal of setting up of the TCB fair price sale center in the Press Club premises. The senior leaders also sought government support for journalist's safety amid the coronavirus pandemic including distributing risk allowance, health insurance, ensuring regular salary and effective measures to halt sacking of journalists.

They have proposed to ensure medical support for the infected journalists and adequate compensation for the victims from within the journalist community from coronavirus infection during the period.

They also suggested government to provide financial help to the poor journalists.

The Information Minister assured that all the suggestions put forward by the senior journalist leaders will be considered.

The senior leaders also requested the Minister to consult with the current elected leaders of the Union before taking any decision or steps regarding journalists' safety and wellbeing.















