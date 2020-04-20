D-8 states want unified strategy to combat Covid-19





It also formed two Working Groups (a) Implementation Monitoring Group - to provide weekly updates and recommendations for a data driven programme on COVID-19 pandemic. The group comprises of Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and Nigeria.

(b) Resource Mobilization Group - to articulate strategies and recommendations for domestic resourcing need by countries that is to be done by Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.

These working groups were formed during a virtual meeting on Sunday where professionals of the D-8 Member States discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its huge disruption to livelihood, economy and health systems. The D-8 Health and Social Protection Programme Office (D-8 HSP) in Abuja and Chatham House jointly organised the first virtual roundtable.

The meeting was attended by professionals from the ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Member States as well as international organisations such as Chestrad International and Corvus Health from USA as well as officials of Chatham House, Malaysian Technology Development Cooperation (MTDC) and the Islamic World Science Citation Center of Iran (ISC). At the request of Bangladesh - the incoming Chair of the next D8 Summit, the meeting also decided to establish a separate Working Group to commence assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the national economies of the Member States.

The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation has intensified solidarity and cooperation among its Member States to identify constraints and bottlenecks for tackling coronavirus and developing a mechanism to build post-pandemic resilient health systems.

A delegation comprising of health professionals and administrators from COVID- 19 National response team, led by Professor Dr Sanya Tahmina, Additional Director General of DGHS represented Bangladesh in the meeting.

The D-8 Commissioner from Bangladesh and Director General (International Organisations) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir also attended the meeting.

Prof Dr David Heymann, Epidemiologist and public Health Researcher, gave a comprehensive briefing to the participants on best practices global health and security and highlighted the importance of implementation of same in order to curb the pandemic.

The prime objective of the virtual roundtable was to come up with a mechanism for cooperation in order to lessen the hardship caused by the pandemic through knowledge and resources sharing as well as understanding of country specific needs, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

During the meeting, the D-8 Member States reviewed the countries' contexts and impact of the pandemic and shared some ideas and innovative solutions implemented by them in line with global best practices.

Secretary General of D-8 Ambassador Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari stressed that the Member States have to use the D8 Health and Social Protection Programme window to support one another in these trying times.

He also emphasised the need to improve partnerships, experience sharing and mutual support and assistance in order to mitigate the consequential adversities of the pandemic.

In this respect, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen wrote a letter to his Turkish counterpart, (where Turkey is the current Chair of D-8), to explore options for activating D8 HSP window to support each other during this crisis.

In the same vein, professionals from international organisations discussed the importance of multi-lateral public-private partnerships and joint evaluation of research and innovation in order to tackle the pandemic.

The meeting also evaluated the consequential adversities of the COVID-19 pandemic from the economic point of view.



























