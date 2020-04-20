Video
Monday, 20 April, 2020
12 UP chairs, members suspended for relief distribution debacle

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Twelve more elected public representatives - three union parishad (UP) chairmen and nine UP members - were suspended for irregularities in relief distribution.
The Local Government and Rural Development Ministry on Sunday issued separate notifications in this regard with immediate effect.
Suspended UP chairmen are Makhdoom Kabir Tanmay of Niyamtapur UP in Karimganj of Kishoreganj district, Mohammad Abdus Sattar of Arjunpur Baramahati UP in Lalpur of Natore and Mirza Ghulam Hafiz Sohag of Mazihotta UP in Shibganj of Bogura.
Suspended UP members are Reza of Ward No 5  in Arjunpur Baramahati UP in Lalpur of Natore, Zakir Hossain of Ward No 6 and Md Rokonuzzaman of  Ward  No 8 in Kodorpur UP of Babuganj in Barishal, Md Abdur Rob Patwary of Ward No 8 of Hazirhat UP of Monpura in Bhola; Sheikh Mosharaf Hossain of Ward No 6  in Joynagar UP of Kalia and Rony Begum of Ward No 3 (reserved) in Kalia of Narail, Rafiqul Islam of Ward No 9 of Khaskaulia UP in Chowhali under Sirajganj, Al Amin Chowdhury of Ward No 3 in Bagbati UP and Asia Khatun of 7, 8 and 9 No wards (reserved) of Sirajganj Sadar.
Earlier, 12 UP chairmen and 12 members were suspended on April 12 and April 15 respectively over the same allegation.
Besides, show-cause notices were also served asking them to explain within 10 working days as to why they should not be removed from their posts.
The notifications mentioned that they
had been suspended for various reasons including embezzlement of rice allocated under the government's Food Friendly Programme, VGD programme, assault on relief seekers and negligence in duty.


