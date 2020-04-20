Slow rate of infection a good sign: Minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the discloser at the regular televised health bulletin in Dhaka on Sunday.

Besides, "Nine patients have cured over the same period and a total of 75 recovered from the virus," he said.

In the last 24 hours, the health authorities collected 2,749 samples from across the country and of those, 2,634 were tested, he added.

"We are in the 7th week of the infection and showing comparatively better results than other countries. Therefore, I would request everyone to follow health advices to contain virus spread in the country," he said and added "Almost 80 per cent patients show little symptoms, whereas only 15 per cent needs hospitalization and 5 per cent requires ventilators."

About Brahmanbaria's mass gathering, the Minister said, "Local administration totally failed on Saturday to control the crowd at the funeral of Maulana Ansari in Brahmanbaria. We suspect the virus might spread further from the gathering."

He said the slow rate of increasing cases is a good sign for the country. "In the last

few days, the daily increase has been limited to around 300. If it remains the same in the coming days then we're lucky. If it increases then it will be terrible for everyone."

During the briefing, Additional Director General of Health Directorate Nasima Sultana said, "Among the infected 312 patients, 66 per cent are male and 34 per cent female. 44 per cent of them are from Dhaka, 31 per cent from Narayanganj and rest 25 per cent are from other parts of the country."

She also informed that the areas which reported new cases recently had people coming from Dhaka and Narayanganj.

"Among the seven dead patients, five are male and two are female. Three were from Dhaka and four from Narayanganj," Nasima Sultana said further.

However, Dr KM Mamun Morshed, Assistant Director of ShSMCH confirmed that five doctors including, a couple of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital (ShSMCH) have tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple tested positive on Wednesday, he added. The husband works in the medicine department, and the wife works in the pediatric department.

In the meantime, the government has formed a national technical committee with 17 specialists to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published a circular in this regard on Sunday.

The committee is headed by Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, senior child specialist and president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council.

Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora is member-secretory of the committee.



















