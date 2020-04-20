B’baria janaza: ASP withdrawn





Earlier, Sarail Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Shahadat Hossain Titu was withdrawn on Saturday night for the same reason.

Police headquarters on Sunday formed a three-member committee to

investigate the huge gathering at the funeral of senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at Police Headquarters (media) Md Sohel Rana said Additional Superintendent (Sarail circle) Masud Rana has also been withdrawn over the incident. Action will be taken after the invstigation, added.

Thousands of people attended the namaz-e-janaza for Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Saturday ignoring the social distancing rule imposed amid the spread of deadly coronavirus across the country.

Local administration on Sunday put seven villages in Sarail and Ashuganj upazilas under lockdown aiming to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission as a huge number of people attended the funeral prayer.

Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari, the founder of a local madrasa, passed away on Friday night at his home in Bertala village.



























Brahmanbaria's ASP (circle) Masud Rana has been removed for his failure to prevent huge gathering at the namaj-e-janaza for Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Nayebe Ameer Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari.Earlier, Sarail Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Shahadat Hossain Titu was withdrawn on Saturday night for the same reason.Police headquarters on Sunday formed a three-member committee toinvestigate the huge gathering at the funeral of senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at Police Headquarters (media) Md Sohel Rana said Additional Superintendent (Sarail circle) Masud Rana has also been withdrawn over the incident. Action will be taken after the invstigation, added.Thousands of people attended the namaz-e-janaza for Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Saturday ignoring the social distancing rule imposed amid the spread of deadly coronavirus across the country.Local administration on Sunday put seven villages in Sarail and Ashuganj upazilas under lockdown aiming to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission as a huge number of people attended the funeral prayer.Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari, the founder of a local madrasa, passed away on Friday night at his home in Bertala village.