Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:07 AM
latest
Home Front Page

B’baria janaza: ASP withdrawn

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Brahmanbaria's  ASP (circle) Masud Rana has been removed for his failure to prevent huge gathering  at the namaj-e-janaza for Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Nayebe Ameer Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari.
Earlier, Sarail Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Shahadat Hossain Titu was withdrawn on Saturday night for the same reason.
Police headquarters on Sunday formed a three-member committee to
investigate the huge gathering at the funeral of senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.
Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at Police Headquarters (media) Md Sohel Rana said Additional Superintendent (Sarail circle) Masud Rana has also been withdrawn over the incident. Action will be taken after the invstigation, added.
Thousands of people attended the namaz-e-janaza for Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Saturday ignoring the social distancing rule imposed amid the spread of deadly coronavirus across the country.
Local administration on Sunday put seven villages in Sarail and Ashuganj upazilas under lockdown aiming to minimise the risks of coronavirus transmission as a huge number of people attended the funeral prayer.
Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari, the founder of a local madrasa, passed away on Friday night at his home in Bertala village.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link
UNHCR donates PPE, medical supplies to prepare for Covid-19 response in Cox’s Bazar
Trump warns China could face ‘consequences’ over pandemic
Malaysia wants BD to lift export ban on Hydroxychloroquine
National advisory body on Covid-19 formed
Govt assures media of financial support
D-8 states want unified strategy to combat Covid-19
12 UP chairs, members suspended for relief distribution debacle


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft