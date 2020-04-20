Video
Humanitarian, social crises deepening

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Mohammad Zakaria

Social and humanitarian crises are deepening across the country with the number of deaths and Coronavirus infections increasing.
House owners of different areas of the city are allegedly forcing their tenants with Coronavirus symptoms to leave.
Many of the infected patients are hiding their infection and even don't go for test fearing social harassment by landlords and neighbors.
A resident of the city's Lalbagh area said his landlord asked him to leave the apartment if he was tested Corona positive but luckily his test result was negative.
 "I was shocked when my landlord told me to leave his apartment at this hard time after he had come to know I might have contracted the virus. I have shown him my test result and called local police to handle this. Later he apologized," he added.     Rupa Akter with Corona like symptoms said two hospitals refused her telling her that she had no Coronavirus symptoms.
Health experts said if patients hide their virus symptoms for fear they will infect other family members.
Local administrations must ensure their security so that they don't have to face negligence of the society, they said.
The government on Thursday said the entire country was running the risk of contracting the virus.
Director General of the Department of Health Dr Abul Kalam Azad said, "In accordance with the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act 2018, we have already issued several directives in this regard."
"I request the law enforcers to have a supportive role in this case. As a result, if someone is harassed he or she should inform the local administration."
Former President of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Dr Rashid E Mahboob said the situation like this is common in case of any epidemic. The victims receive misbehavior from the society.
"In such cases the authorities must take actions. Each and everyone should come forward with a positive view to help the victims and the state must ensure their legal protection," he added.
Director of the government's disease monitoring agency, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, "In our observation, many people are hiding their symptoms or health history. It will put others at risk. It is true that fear of social and human harassment prompts people to hide information."
"In this case it is important to raise social and family awareness. Otherwise, the victims will be in danger by hiding information and spreading it to others."
This expert further underscored the need for coming forward to protect the victims socially on humanitarian ground. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the state to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.


