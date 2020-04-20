Lack of workers hampers dredging activities





The authority is mulling suspension of the dredging projects, which is essential for keeping the waterways navigable round the year, due to the shortage of workers and staff who are absenting from work for fear of the deadly novel coronavirus infection, said BIWTA Additional Chief Engineer (Dredging) Saidur Rahman to this correspondent on Saturday.

"Despite various problems including fear of the coronavirus, we are trying to continue the dredging works. The workers and dredging staffers were asked to continue dredging works keeping physical distance as per the

government instruction," he said, adding that there is not enough workers and staff to continue the work. "We are trying to manage."

When asked about the slow pace of dredging works, he replied, the entire country including the world is suffering for coronavirus fear. The BIWTA is not out of it. "But, we are trying to continue the dredging work."

"Everything is dependent on the situation. We hope, the problem will end soon 'Insha Allah' and we will be able to perform our duties normally," he added.

The BIWTA has been implementing three dredging projects now worth about Tk 400 crore with a view to increase navigability of three major rivers-Old Brahmaputra in Mymensingh, Titas in Cumilla and Arial Khan in Madaripur, the sources said.

The fear of deadly virus COVID-19 has made uncertain the continuation of the dredging works.

Even, the authorities concerned are likely to suspend the work temporarily if the current situation in the country arising out of the novel coronavirus scare.

Authorities are unable to shift dredgers from one place to another due to fuel and manpower shortages. At least 25 people are needed to operate a dredger, the sources said, adding that even more people are needed in shifting a dredger from one place to another.

Besides, construction of shoreline and dyke for dredged materials has been seriously hampered as there is no labour for the job. Many dredgers have already been out of operation due to technical glitch. The foreign and local experts are showing unwillingness to repair the dredgers because of fear of the contagion, the sources said.





















