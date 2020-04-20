BD awaiting Indian green light to run flights to bring back stranded nationals





"We won't put any of our citizens abroad in unbearable sufferings," State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said in a video message on Saturday night.

He said the flights of private airlines will be operated in next seven to ten days and then they will try to operate flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and other airlines upon permission from the Indian government. He urged all, including Bangladeshi students in India, not to create any untoward situation there as the image of Bangladesh is linked to their behaviour.









Some 2,500 Bangladeshi nationals, including over 1,000 students, got stuck in different Indian cities due to lockdown, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Shahriar said the government will take initiative to bring back Bangladeshis from other Indian cities including Delhi after bringing back patients who went to India for treatment.

The government has urged Bangladeshi citizens stuck in India to have patience, assuring them of their gradual repatriation after bringing back patients from South India.

