Plea to CJ for online HC bench

An application has been sent to the Chief Justice to constitute one or more High Court benches online to hear and dispose of the emergency matters.The application was sent to the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain through the Registrar General's email of the Supreme Court on Saturday.Rights organization Children's Charity Bangladesh Foundation's (CCB) Chairman Barrister Md Abdul Halim and director advocate Ishrat Hasan sent this application to set up one or more HC benches online to hear emergency matters.The petition told that a public holiday had been announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Since no emergency has been proclaimed in the country, it is important to carry out the activities of the court, even to a limited scope.The constitution of Bangladesh guarantees the fundamental rights of citizens of the country.