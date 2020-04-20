Video
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Door to door succour reaching is the best: Experts

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Relief distribution by making public gathering for showoff during the Covid-19 pandemic is totally unethical and unlawful, said several experts. They think that this type of relief distribution makes people's health endangered and it's suicidal. It's accelerating the transmission of the deadly virus among people.
While talking to the correspondent, experts expressed their deep concern about unplanned relief distribution. They said that relief is vital for the daily earning and destitute people. But, it is seen that social distaining is not maintained in maximum relief works. As a result, people are getting infected rapidly by Covid-19 day by day.
In this regard, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, told to Daily Observer, "First we need to make a list of people by coordination with related sectors. Then integrated relief distribution must be needed to reach it door to door. A man who gets relief today may need it maybe five or ten days later. We have to keep this coordination."
"Some people are distributing relief by making gathering for getting personal praise and it is so dangerous. We have lot of silent carriers of Covid-19. Since the government has declared entire country at risk, so unauthorized relief distribution should be stopped," he added.
Another expert Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a renowned medical practitioner of Bangladesh, told the Daily Observer, "In this time, our major task is to maintain social distancing regarding Covid-19 virus. If it fails then we have to pay extremely for this. As relief is important for low income people, maintaining social distance is even more important during this crisis period."
"We are seeing that countrywide a huge number of people are gathering in every aid distribution programme. At most these are only for photo session and which is totally illegal in this pandemic situation," he added.
According to the most experts, door to door relief distribution is the best option amid  the pandemic.
Development worker ABM Jonayed Hossain thinks relief distribution must be integrated. He said, "The government and private relief distribution should be integrated. The government has to make a complete list of jobless people especially the daily earning people with counting their respective family members."
"Relief must be given minimum for one month to a family to avoid gathering and repeated task. It may foods or money," he added.
If anyone wants to give aid to the depressed people, he has to distribute aids via the government or informing the related authority for coordination, said Jonayed.


