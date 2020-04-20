Lack of health-food security can invite more diseases, experts fear





The crisis has been created due to decrease of relief distribution on individual and social organisation levels. The drop in social support made the poor, ultra-poor and middle class families fully dependent on the government food assistance.

Although the government authorities claimed that they have been giving adequate food support to the distressed people, the amount is very poor to survive, the people alleged.

At the same time, although the people are now getting some food grains like rice and flour, they are not getting other products like pulse, potato, soyabin oil, sugar and soap, which were given by the social organizations and individuals. The government is providing only rice support.

In this situation, the experts fear that if the government fails to ensure health and food security for the poor and middleclass people during the coronavirus pandemic period, outbreak of other infectious diseases like cholera and diarrhea will begin in the near future.

Since the nationwide lockdown, the government has allocated relief for the lower income and middle class people. But many are not getting relief due to the lack of proper relief management.

Abdul Majed, a mason who lives in the Kamrangirchar area, said I have no work since the countrywide lockdown began. I spent all the money I saved before. I could not buy food over the last five days for my family, that's why now I am begging, he added.

When asked if he had received any relief from anyone, Majed said, 'at the beginning of the lockdown some people gave relief but last week I did not get any relief from anyone.' He also complained that local public representatives distribute government relief among the local people of the area.

But Md Saidul Islam councilor of the Kamrangirchar area at Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) ward no 57 denied the allegation of distributing government relief among local people. He said 'I submitted a list of 500 people to the DSCC for relief. The list includes both local and tenant of the Kamrangirchar. But still I have not got any relief from the DSCC, he alleged.

Many people said personal relief assistance was diminishing day by day. According to them, if they do not get government food assistance now, they will have to die of hunger.

CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem told the Daily Observer that at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak many rich people distributed relief to the poor people. But private food assistance cannot deal with the long- run pandemic period he added.

Mentioning the poor are now fully depended on government relief, Golam Moazzem said the government has to take initiative to ensure adequate amount of food assistance for the poor people, so that they need not collect food from unhygenic food source, which can cause other infectious diseases for them, he said.

Dr Nazrul Islam, Associate Professor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University told the Daily Observer that 'health is a key component in the response to food crisis. When there is a severe lack of food many people will be compelled to take rotten and spoiled food. Severe food shortages are often associated with factors which increase the risk of communicable diseases like cholera and diarrhea, he added







































