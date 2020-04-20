NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus





They made this comment at a virtual press conference titled ""Local and National NGOs in Bangladesh to Fight COVID-19" and suggested that an inclusive coordination is needed to combat the bad impact of coronavirus.

On behalf of the group Abdul Latif Khan placed seven major demands including coordination at the local level have to be strengthened in an inclusive approach especially with local NGO and CSOs, the approach of ongoing government information dissemination should be reviewed to rebuild public trust and confidence. UN agencies and INGOs should limit their role in monitoring and technical assistance to the local NGOs and should provide direct funding to them, NGOs and CSOs should also be important part of government declared incentive package and should be involved in the package implementation at the remote level, to face the post-corona-crisis, the rural economy must continue with their production maintaining the social distancing and local NGOs and MFIs (Micro Finance Institutions) should be allowed to operate as they are the key players in this regard, investment and attention have to be enhanced on health system in decentralized manner so that rural people are able to avail the services, and initiate the preparation to reorganize the arrangement in the institutions and offices especially the schools with more washing facilities and maintaining physical distance.

Abul Haseeb Khan of NIRAPAD described how NGOs responded already and supported the government's response.

Md Rafiqul Islam of FNB mentioned that around 2000 of NGOs across the country responded to the crisis according to their ability and we found reports from 150 NGOs.

AKM Jashim Uddin of ADAB said, the monsoon period is coming and we need to have preparation for other natural disasters like cyclone and flood. He said the strength of local NGOs as the first responders in all disasters.

Dr Ehsan of NAHAB said, as the Grand Bargain commitments showed, the time has proven that the local actors are the first and best responders.

Nayeem GawherWahra of Disaster Forum said, the awareness is still a bit limited in urban middle class. NGO- CSOs should be given space to work in this regard. He expressed worries about reaching the incentive package to the hands of real farmers as a huge mismanagement has been reported. He proposed to divide the country into different zones from highly effected to non-effected zones and then on-effected or green zones should be allowed to carry on the economic activities.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COASTsaid, in thislockdown situation the production line should be running maintaining physical distancing as this is the lifeline. He urged 150 million people somehow connected with the NGO and MFIs should be considered as the major source of local resource mobilization for both economic and relief activities.

































