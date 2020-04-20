Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:06 AM
latest
Home Back Page

NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Different NGO network leader on Sunday said that a combination of social mobilization, local leadership and resurrection of local economy is the key to overcome coronavirus pandemic.
They made this comment at a virtual press conference titled ""Local and National NGOs in Bangladesh to Fight COVID-19" and suggested that an inclusive coordination is needed to combat the bad impact of coronavirus.
On behalf of the group Abdul Latif Khan placed seven major demands including  coordination at the local level have to be strengthened in an inclusive approach especially with local NGO and CSOs,  the approach of ongoing government information dissemination should be reviewed to rebuild public trust and confidence.  UN agencies and INGOs should limit their role in monitoring and technical assistance to the local NGOs and should provide direct funding to them, NGOs and CSOs should also be important part of government declared incentive package and should be involved in the package implementation at the remote level, to face the post-corona-crisis, the rural economy must continue with their production maintaining the social distancing and local NGOs and MFIs (Micro Finance Institutions) should be allowed to operate as they are the key players in this regard, investment and attention have to be enhanced on health system in decentralized manner so that rural people are able to avail the services, and initiate the preparation to reorganize the arrangement in the institutions and offices especially the schools with more washing facilities and maintaining physical distance.
Abul Haseeb Khan of NIRAPAD described how NGOs responded already and supported the government's response.
Md Rafiqul Islam of FNB mentioned that around 2000 of NGOs across the country responded to the crisis according to their ability and we found reports from 150 NGOs.
AKM Jashim Uddin of ADAB said, the monsoon period is coming and we need to have preparation for other natural disasters like cyclone and flood. He said the strength of local NGOs as the first responders in all disasters.
Dr Ehsan of NAHAB said, as the Grand Bargain commitments showed, the time has proven that the local actors are the first and best responders.
Nayeem GawherWahra of Disaster Forum said, the awareness is still a bit limited in urban middle class. NGO- CSOs should be given space to work in this regard. He expressed worries about reaching the incentive package to the hands of real farmers as a huge mismanagement has been reported. He proposed to divide the country into different zones from highly effected to non-effected zones and then on-effected or green zones should be allowed to carry on the economic activities.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COASTsaid, in thislockdown situation the production line should be running maintaining physical distancing as this is the lifeline. He urged 150 million people somehow connected with the NGO and MFIs should be considered as the major source of local resource mobilization for both economic and relief activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD awaiting Indian green light to run flights to bring back stranded nationals
Khalidi sued in digital security case
Hungry, jobless Americans turning to food banks to survive pandemic
Plea to CJ for online HC bench
Door to door succour reaching is the best: Experts
Lack of health-food security can invite more diseases, experts fear
NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus
AL leader lands in Rajshahi jail over misappropriating OMS rice


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft