Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:06 AM
AL leader lands in Rajshahi jail over misappropriating OMS rice

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

RAJSHAHI, Apr 19: A court here on Sunday sent a local Awami League leader to jail in a case filed over seizure of 67 sacks OMS rice meant for sale to the poor at Tk 10 per kg under a government programme from his house.
The accused is- Alal Uddin alias Swapan, president of Pakri union AL unit in Godagari upazila and was a distributor of the programme.
Police arrested him along with the rice on Saturday night, said Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station.    -UNB


