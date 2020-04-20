AL leader lands in Rajshahi jail over misappropriating OMS rice

RAJSHAHI, Apr 19: A court here on Sunday sent a local Awami League leader to jail in a case filed over seizure of 67 sacks OMS rice meant for sale to the poor at Tk 10 per kg under a government programme from his house.

The accused is- Alal Uddin alias Swapan, president of Pakri union AL unit in Godagari upazila and was a distributor of the programme.

Police arrested him along with the rice on Saturday night, said Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station. -UNB

























