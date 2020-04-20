Navy donates medical, safety equipment to 5 hospitals





The five hospitals are Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, Mugda General Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Combined Military Hospital and Armed Forces Medical College Hospital.

Besides, it has also provided the same medical and safety equipment to the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.

Sources at the Naval Headquarters in Dhaka said the Navy handed over the medical and safety equipment, including a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE), facemasks, gloves, special safety glasses and thermometers for doctors and nurses working in those hospitals and labs on Sunday.

The medical and safety equipment included 1,400 PPEs, 5,600 facemasks, 4,300 set of gloves, 700 special safety glasses, 5,000 shoe protection dispensers, metal detectors, IR thermometers and polybags and other safety goods.



















Bangladesh Navy has provided medical and safety equipment to five hospitals in the capital to fight coronavirus.The five hospitals are Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, Mugda General Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Combined Military Hospital and Armed Forces Medical College Hospital.Besides, it has also provided the same medical and safety equipment to the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.Sources at the Naval Headquarters in Dhaka said the Navy handed over the medical and safety equipment, including a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE), facemasks, gloves, special safety glasses and thermometers for doctors and nurses working in those hospitals and labs on Sunday.The medical and safety equipment included 1,400 PPEs, 5,600 facemasks, 4,300 set of gloves, 700 special safety glasses, 5,000 shoe protection dispensers, metal detectors, IR thermometers and polybags and other safety goods.