Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:06 AM
latest
Home Sports

Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall

Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall

BERLIN, APRIL 19: Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told German media Sunday he has become "irritated" with negotiations to extend his contract, which have reportedly stalled in recent weeks.
"All talks I have had since I have been here have been confidential... nothing has ever leaked," the 34-year-old told Germany's most popular daily Bild.
"But now, details about the current talks are constantly appearing in the media, and are often untrue. That irritates me. It's not something I am used to at Bayern."
The veteran goalkeeper's unusually candid comments come amid widespread reports that his current contract negotiations have hit the rocks.
If the talks fail, club captain Neuer could be free to leave Bayern in June and attract the interest of the Premier League clubs.
According to Bild, Neuer and his agent Thomas Kroth are demanding a five-year deal, with a salary of 20 million euros ($22 million) per season.
In Sunday's interview, Kroth denied such details and said he was not "confronting the club with demands which will hit it hard in the coronavirus crisis".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero
Serena Williams' coach and Nadal planning matches at academies
Pele, Maradona join applause for 'humanity's heroes'
ICC warns players to beware fixers despite lockdown
Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall
It's boring, it's frustrating: Akbar
Rashid reveals 2023 World Cup ambition
Mushfiqur to auction historical bat to raise money for COVID-19 fight


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft