

It's boring, it's frustrating: Akbar

Akbar Ali, the Under-19 World Cup-winning Bangladesh captain, said the time is boring and frustrating.

Dhaka League was postponed right after the initial outbreak of the virus in the country. Since then, cricketers are staying at their homes. While talking to UNB on Saturday, Akbar said the situation is making them frustrated.

"It's a boring, frustrating and uncomfortable time. It'd have been good if we got a chance to play to hone our skill set. We've a schedule for a practice camp after Eid. I don't know if the calendar will be the same now. Of course, the board will come up with an idea. We have nothing to do now," Akbar said.

After World Cup victory, Akbar, along with his team, was awarded a chance in the Under-21 team which will be of utter importance for the cricketers. Akbar said he is just focusing on his fitness during this pandemic.

"I'm focusing on my fitness now as I've nothing more to do due to the lockdown. Our trainer Richard (Stonier) comes to Instagram live every day to teach us how to stay fit during this time. Not just us, his live session is available for all. Even you can join his training session. This is helping us a lot. I'm also doing some batting drills at home," Abkar added. -UNB



















