

Mushfiqur to auction historical bat to raise money for COVID-19 fight

The country was hit hard by the COVID-19 that so far killed 91 people and infected 2456 as of Sunday.

"Definitely, the bat is very special to me because it is attached to history. Not everyone can become the first double centurion for his country. I had special liking for this bat," Mushfiq told to journalists on Sunday.

"But there is nothing more important than human life and so I have decided to put it into the auction," Mr. Dependable added.

"I am going to make available the bat for bid which I used against Sri Lanka in 2013 and scored my first double ton," the wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed. "I have a mind to arrange a digital auction. I'll request all capable people in home and abroad to join the auction and purchase the bat calling as higher price as possible," he informed.

Like Mushfiqur Rahim, the other batsmen also put their favourite cricketing kits and bat with which they played memorable knocks up for auction, a cricketer has said.

Mushi, 32, is yet to determine the date and procedure of auction. "I'll donate the money to help COVID-19 affected people. I'll inform you later when and how the bid will happen," he stated.

Mushfiqur Rahinm is the only Bangladesh batsman to hit three double centuries. His unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe this year is the highest individual Test score by any Bangladesh batsman. He also shared half of his salary earlier to raise fund in response to an initiative taken by Tamim Iqbal. This will be the first ever charitable cricketing auction made by any Bangladesh player.

















