Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:05 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mushfiqur to auction historical bat to raise money for COVID-19 fight

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Mushfiqur to auction historical bat to raise money for COVID-19 fight

Mushfiqur to auction historical bat to raise money for COVID-19 fight

Former skipper and the most dependable batsman of Bangladesh national cricket team Mushfiqur Rahim is going to invite bid to sale his special bat, by which he had hit his maiden Test ton at Galle in 2013 against host Sri Lanka to raise money to fight against coronavirus.
The country was hit hard by the COVID-19 that so far killed 91 people and infected 2456 as of Sunday.
"Definitely, the bat is very special to me because it is attached to history. Not everyone can become the first double centurion for his country. I had special liking for this bat," Mushfiq told to journalists on Sunday.
"But there is nothing more important than human life and so I have decided to put it into the auction," Mr. Dependable added.
"I am going to make available the bat for bid which I used against Sri Lanka in 2013 and scored my first double ton," the wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed. "I have a mind to arrange a digital auction. I'll request all capable people in home and abroad to join the auction and purchase the bat calling as higher price as possible," he informed.
Like Mushfiqur Rahim, the other batsmen also put their favourite cricketing kits and bat with which they played memorable knocks up for auction, a cricketer has said.
Mushi, 32, is yet to determine the date and procedure of auction. "I'll donate the money to help COVID-19 affected people. I'll inform you later when and how the bid will happen," he stated.
Mushfiqur Rahinm is the only Bangladesh batsman to hit three double centuries. His unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe this year is the highest individual Test score by any Bangladesh batsman. He also shared half of his salary earlier to raise fund in response to an initiative taken by Tamim Iqbal. This will be the first ever charitable cricketing auction made by any Bangladesh player.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero
Serena Williams' coach and Nadal planning matches at academies
Pele, Maradona join applause for 'humanity's heroes'
ICC warns players to beware fixers despite lockdown
Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall
It's boring, it's frustrating: Akbar
Rashid reveals 2023 World Cup ambition
Mushfiqur to auction historical bat to raise money for COVID-19 fight


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft