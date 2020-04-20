Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:05 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Hundreds protest against US virus rules

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

CONCORD (United States), Apr 19: Hundreds protested on Saturday in cities across America against coronavirus-related lockdowns -- with encouragement from President Donald Trump -- as resentment grows against the crippling economic cost of confinement.
An estimated 400 people gathered under a cold rain in Concord, New Hampshire -- many on foot while others remained in their cars -- to send a message that extended quarantines were not necessary in a state with relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The crowd included several armed men wearing military-style uniforms, with their faces covered.
In Texas, more than 250 people rallied outside the State Capitol in Austin, including far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, founder of the Infowars site, who rolled up in a tank-like truck.
"It's time to reopen Texas, it's time to let people work, it's time for them to let voluntary interaction and good sense rule the day, not government force," said Justin Greiss, an activist with Young Americans for Liberty.
Stay-at-home mother Amira Abuzeid added: "I'm not a doctor but I'm an intelligent person who can do math and it looks like at the end of the day, these numbers are not that worrisome."
Few if any observed social distancing recommendations.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national virus cases top 15,000
44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: Prosecutor
Social distancing rules should be same for Ramadan, Easter: Trump
Hundreds protest against US virus rules
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Putin orders daily corona projections as Russia’s tally nears 37,000
Global virus deaths pass 150,000 as Trump says China hiding toll
Coronavirus: Latest global developments


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft