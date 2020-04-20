Coronavirus: Latest global developments





Trump calls to 'liberate' states

US President Donald Trump issues calls to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia in a series of tweets, which are quickly rebuked by the Democratic leaders of all three states.

Demonstrators in the three states have staged public rallies this week to demand an end to lockdown restrictions.

Nearly 158,000 dead

There have been 2,289,500 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 157,539 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Saturday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 37,659 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,227 dead. Spain follows with 20,043, then France with 19,323 and Britain with 15,464.

China under scrutiny

Beijing hits back at growing criticism from world leaders for its handling of the pandemic, saying it did not conceal information about the illness.

US-Canada border stays closed

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the US-Canada border will stay closed for another month.

UK unregistered deaths

Care England, Britain's largest representative body for care homes, says the number of virus deaths in Britain's care homes could be as high as 7,500, five times more than the official estimate.

Toning down celebrations

In Zimbabwe, celebrations and mass rallies to mark the country's 40th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule are cancelled.

Buckingham Palace announces that Queen Elizabeth II will not mark her 94th birthday on Tuesday with a traditional gun salute.

Spain extends lockdown

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces an extension of the lockdown to May 9, hours after the official death toll there reaches 20,043.

Undoing gains in poor countries

The World Bank warns the pandemic could wipe out recent development progress made in poor countries. -AFP























