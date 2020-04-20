Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:05 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

PARIS, Apr 19: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
Trump calls to 'liberate' states
US President Donald Trump issues calls to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia in a series of tweets, which are quickly rebuked by the Democratic leaders of all three states.
Demonstrators in the three states have staged public rallies this week to demand an end to lockdown restrictions.
Nearly 158,000 dead
There have been 2,289,500 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 157,539 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Saturday based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths of any country with 37,659 fatalities.
Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,227 dead. Spain follows with 20,043, then France with 19,323 and Britain with 15,464.
China under scrutiny
Beijing hits back at growing criticism from world leaders for its handling of the pandemic, saying it did not conceal information about the illness.
US-Canada border stays closed
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the US-Canada border will stay closed for another month.
UK unregistered deaths
Care England, Britain's largest representative body for care homes, says the number of virus deaths in Britain's care homes could be as high as 7,500, five times more than the official estimate.
Toning down celebrations
In Zimbabwe, celebrations and mass rallies to mark the country's 40th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule are cancelled.
Buckingham Palace announces that Queen Elizabeth II will not mark her 94th birthday on Tuesday with a traditional gun salute.
Spain extends lockdown
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces an extension of the lockdown to May 9, hours after the official death toll there reaches 20,043.
Undoing gains in poor countries
The World Bank warns the pandemic could wipe out recent development progress made in poor countries.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national virus cases top 15,000
44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: Prosecutor
Social distancing rules should be same for Ramadan, Easter: Trump
Hundreds protest against US virus rules
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Putin orders daily corona projections as Russia’s tally nears 37,000
Global virus deaths pass 150,000 as Trump says China hiding toll
Coronavirus: Latest global developments


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft