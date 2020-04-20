5 physicians of Suhrawardy hospital test COVID-19 positive





Two of them are physicians of the medicine department, one each of pediatrics, anesthesia and outdoor departments, confirmed the hospital's director Uttam Barua.

It is not confirmed whether the affected physicians came in contact with any COVID-19 patients.

Hospital sources said they suspect that the physician of the outdoor department first contracted the virus and others got infected later.

A senior physician, on condition of anonymity, said that it is really difficult to trace the source once the community transmission starts. The patients in some cases are hiding their illness, he said.

The physician also blamed management error for transmission of the virus.

Asked why the patients are hiding their illness, he said they might do so fearing social stigma.Also, some hospitals are not admitting such patients, he added. He referred to one case of a pregnant woman who was discharged from Kurmitola General Hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

As she could not go back to her home, she went to the Azimpur maternity centre institute where she was turned away.

Unable to find a place to stay, the women went to Lalkuthi maternal and child health institute designated for coronavirus treatment. As the facility was not prepared, she was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's isolation unit.

The more the infected patients move, the more they spread the virus, the physician said. -Agencies





















