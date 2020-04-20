Video
Quamrul distributed relief materials among 2,540 families of Keraniganj

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Former Food Minister Quamrul Islam, also a lawmaker from Dhaka's Keraniganj, on Saturday distributed relief materials among around 2,540 families of his electoral constituency.
Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the former minister distributed the relief materials among the poor and destitute families from his own fund.
At the same time, he has also distributed the relief materials allocated by the government to the people of his constituency, he said while talking to this correspondent.


