

A funeral congregation for inviting even more funerals



We are puzzled and speechless, as the mass gathering took place at a district that has been under lockdown since 11 April. Moreover, it happened at a time when the country's infected and death numbers of COVID-19 patients have taken a steep surge. As the crowds spilled over the surrounding areas while encompassing a 14 kilometre stretch of Dhaka-Sylhet highway - they have not only violated the lockdown rules - but have turned the entire route, a Madrasa and a mosque into a potential area - for community transmission of the deadly virus for a good half day.



We are somewhat compelled to ask, why was it deemed so extremely urgent to attend the funeral prayers of a leader, when all mosques have been shut for even performing the obligatory prayers for an indefinite period. Why did thousands thought it indispensible not to pay heed to the prime minister's repeated plea to stay at home?



Though unfortunate, but it appears that, for many thousands of Muslims blind faith and passionate devotion prevails over logic and reason in this country. Also these disciples have no respect for rule of law. Who is to be blamed for, in case a community transmission has already occurred from the mass gathering at Brahmanbaria's Sarail?



There is no reason to believe that the participants, whoever the crowds were consisted of, were not aware or informed about the lockdown rules. It was a sheer collective attempt to defy a crucial health precautionary rule and violate the government order concurrently.



Given the increasing number of lockdown violation cases in the country, it is time to deploy the army coupled with engaging all Para-military forces of the country. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has already admitted its limitation while calling out for volunteers to help them to strictly enforce the lockdown.











However, as the critical phase of Coronavirus may well be extended up till early or mid May, the government needs to act swift. Community transmission has happened a long time ago and the entire country as at a high risk, falling prey to an epidemic.



Act soon, procrastination would only deepen the crisis. B arely a day has passed since our last editorial, where we penned to consider the curfew option in the face of increasing violation of lockdown rules. Now it seems only compulsory. Defying government orders to maintain social distancing and self-isolation, thousands of people from different areas flocked at Brahmanbaria's Sarail day before yesterday to attend the namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer of the deceased leader of an Islamic organisation.We are puzzled and speechless, as the mass gathering took place at a district that has been under lockdown since 11 April. Moreover, it happened at a time when the country's infected and death numbers of COVID-19 patients have taken a steep surge. As the crowds spilled over the surrounding areas while encompassing a 14 kilometre stretch of Dhaka-Sylhet highway - they have not only violated the lockdown rules - but have turned the entire route, a Madrasa and a mosque into a potential area - for community transmission of the deadly virus for a good half day.We are somewhat compelled to ask, why was it deemed so extremely urgent to attend the funeral prayers of a leader, when all mosques have been shut for even performing the obligatory prayers for an indefinite period. Why did thousands thought it indispensible not to pay heed to the prime minister's repeated plea to stay at home?Though unfortunate, but it appears that, for many thousands of Muslims blind faith and passionate devotion prevails over logic and reason in this country. Also these disciples have no respect for rule of law. Who is to be blamed for, in case a community transmission has already occurred from the mass gathering at Brahmanbaria's Sarail?There is no reason to believe that the participants, whoever the crowds were consisted of, were not aware or informed about the lockdown rules. It was a sheer collective attempt to defy a crucial health precautionary rule and violate the government order concurrently.Given the increasing number of lockdown violation cases in the country, it is time to deploy the army coupled with engaging all Para-military forces of the country. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has already admitted its limitation while calling out for volunteers to help them to strictly enforce the lockdown.However, as the critical phase of Coronavirus may well be extended up till early or mid May, the government needs to act swift. Community transmission has happened a long time ago and the entire country as at a high risk, falling prey to an epidemic.Act soon, procrastination would only deepen the crisis.