No more pilferage in relief distribution







At present total Bangladesh is badly affected by Coronavirus and poor people are suffering lot for not having any work and sustenance. In this crucial period government has taken decision to provide relief materials and selling rice at lower prices among the poor to reduce their hardship during the shutdown.

But matter of regret that, some local public representatives are stealing the allotted rice meant for the poor. Such type of malpractice during the crisis moment has drawn massive criticism in the social media. Cops already arrest some local dealers and politicians involving with pilferage and catch them red handed. Hundreds of rice, sugar and pulse sacks along with gallons of oil found under the floor of residence and inside the cot seeming as mine, which were embezzled by some corrupted heinous social leaders.









We demand to stop it just now and distribute the relief in cooperation with the army personnel to meet the actual beneficiaries who are in need.



E M Sayem Nomany

Rupayan Town, Narayanganj Dear SirAt present total Bangladesh is badly affected by Coronavirus and poor people are suffering lot for not having any work and sustenance. In this crucial period government has taken decision to provide relief materials and selling rice at lower prices among the poor to reduce their hardship during the shutdown.But matter of regret that, some local public representatives are stealing the allotted rice meant for the poor. Such type of malpractice during the crisis moment has drawn massive criticism in the social media. Cops already arrest some local dealers and politicians involving with pilferage and catch them red handed. Hundreds of rice, sugar and pulse sacks along with gallons of oil found under the floor of residence and inside the cot seeming as mine, which were embezzled by some corrupted heinous social leaders.We demand to stop it just now and distribute the relief in cooperation with the army personnel to meet the actual beneficiaries who are in need.E M Sayem NomanyRupayan Town, Narayanganj