Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:04 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

No more pilferage in relief distribution

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Dear Sir

At present total Bangladesh is badly affected by Coronavirus and poor people are suffering lot for not having any work and sustenance. In this crucial period government has taken decision to provide relief materials and selling rice at lower prices among the poor to reduce their hardship during the shutdown.
But matter of regret that, some local public representatives are stealing the allotted rice meant for the poor. Such type of malpractice during the crisis moment has drawn massive criticism in the social media. Cops already arrest some local dealers and politicians involving with pilferage and catch them red handed. Hundreds of rice, sugar and pulse sacks along with gallons of oil found under the floor of residence and inside the cot seeming as mine, which were embezzled by some corrupted heinous social leaders.




We demand to stop it just now and distribute the relief in cooperation with the army personnel to meet the actual beneficiaries who are in need.

E M Sayem Nomany
Rupayan Town, Narayanganj



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more pilferage in relief distribution
Policing in pandemic
A life, full of haunting flashbacks!
Rezuana IsDwellings Adaptability: Now is the time we needed!
Unlocking the potentials
Better air quality during COVID-19 lockdown
Health education: Prospects of communication
When pandemics disengage civilizations back to future


Latest News
`Mythbuster'regarding Covid 19
'Wuhan lab not source of coronavirus'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
Deal signed to upgrade Sylhet airport
Parbatipur hotel workers turn jobless, pass inhuman life
SSC examinee injured in BSF firing dies
Two editors sued under digital security act
62 nurses infected with coronavirus in Dhaka, 2 of them pregnant
Rajshahi AL leader held, 67 sacks govt rice seized
Most Read News
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Pakistan lifts restriction on mosque congregations
Lockdown must be enforced strictly: IGP
Don't allow stranger to enter home sans knowing identity: Police HQs
Global coronavirus deaths 1,58,000, Bangladesh death toll 84
312 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported in 24 hrs
Global coronavirus death toll now 1,60,757
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft