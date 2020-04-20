

A life, full of haunting flashbacks!



Nineteen years old, I had seen it all! It wasn't the best of times. Chaos, armed warriors...victory marches, punctuated by some loot and plunder! Was this a portrait of the people's journey through freedom? Was this how new nations were born? My dreams had been shattered. For sometime, I had believed my future did not exist, any more. The world had turned upside down.



One nation was truncated, by the forces of history to create another. A mother dies to save the new born? Millions of people are uprooted, once again after the Partition of India. Death toll is huge. Uncountable, in hundreds of thousands...no, millions! Like a skilled surgeon, the Indian Army had then separated the twin animals, and inadvertently may have saved the life of the healthy one. In the eyes of even the most sophisticated Pakistani, the loss of East Pakistan is a disaster.



The military humiliation was excruciating to the largest Muslim nation on earth-a nation that had despised Indians as 'idol?worshiping cow?lovers.' Trauma of losing more than half the population would haunt the Pakistanis for the rest of their lives. Obviously, friends and relatives had been lost in what was the eastern wing, in some cases murdered by revenge seeking, Bengali militants. Henceforth, Pakistani Businessmen would now have to do without their branches, in Dacca or Chittagong.



Even the social life of West Pakistanis would be jeopardized-for a long, long time. Thanks to a century of British rule, Pakistanis had become a nation of tea drinkers, and tea breaks had been a part of office routine, business conferences and the daily life of the population.



'That Tea Party Was Over!'

Pakistan's new President, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had also warned his people, 'The tea party is over.' All of Pakistan's tea was grown in the erstwhile East Pakistan. The nation had lost 54,500 square miles of land, 61 per cent of which was arable. The West had retained 310,000 square miles, of which only 21 per cent was arable.



The forest resources of Pakistan were virtually, all in the East. This has meant that all kinds of paper would be even scarcer and more expensive than it was in 1971. Most serious of all, Pakistan had lost the wealth of cash crop-jute, that was grown in the East, which had traditionally accounted for about half the nation's foreign?exchange earnings.

But then in the end, hope had survived. Pakistan still had not lost its name: The word "Pakistan" is taken from letters of the words Punjab, Afghanistan, Kashmir, Sind and Baluchistan. It was heartbreaking that Bengal, or East Pakistan, was never included to reflect itself, as part of the country's name of choice.



Much more important, this tragedy could have been a blessing in disguise for Pakistanis. They had embarked upon their chance to develop fairly rapidly from the wretched backwardness, that had characterized the nation up to that moment in time. The West had a small but growing industrial base whose production had doubled in the last 20 years to about 12 per cent of Pakistan's gross national product.



Another silver lining of the loss of East Pakistan had virtually solved West Pakistan's food problem. The Western province, had been very nearly self?sufficient in wheat, the mainstay of its diet. East Pakistan, on the other hand, had always had an enormous deficit in rice, the main food in Bengal, and Pakistan could provide for this only by buying foreign rice. (Actually, aid?giving nations had provided much of East Pakistan's staple food needs.)



Although, new high?yield types of rice had been introduced into East Pakistan, the country had boasted of a population growing at a rate of well over 3 per cent a year. Hence, there would never be enough food for East Bengal unless huge amount of foreign aid was diverted to their brothers who lived in the eastern part of Bengal.



East Pakistan, in 1971 had virtually no mineral resources apart from some natural gas. It had remained a natural disaster area subject to periodic cyclones, floods and tidal waves. Each fresh calamity had but soaked up huge amounts of relief money, only part of which could be provided by foreign donors.



Over time, as malnutrition and disease had sunk in their roots ever deeper in Bengal, the population became progressively less productive as it had grown in size. In fact there were quite a few experts who had been reluctant to share the view that Bengal was truly the dominion of the damned, for whom there would never be hope of a better-life no matter how much foreign assistance, was provided.



That land is no longer part of Pakistan. Pakistanis can take spiteful satisfaction in the knowledge that now India would have to look after not only her own West Bengal but East Bengal as well, both of which could be expected to drain away India's economic lifeblood.



This was also a lifetime opportunity for Pakistan, to shed herself of something, else-potentially even more important for her future. For the first time in Pakistan's 24?year old history, her army had been thoroughly beaten and discredited. The myth of Pakistan's military infallibility had been smashed. During most of her brief history, Pakistan had been ruled by generals, either directly or indirectly. They had never been generals of the reforming, Nasserist, Islamic-Socialist stamp. More often they had resembled the British history's Colonel Blimp" prototype-clubby, conservative, and fundamentally uninterested in the welfare of the population.



Despite Pakistan's diplomatic friendship with China and other Communist nations, Pakistan had remained essentially an oligarchic partnership between economic elite called the '22 families' and the army. The national budget directly or indirectly had allocated well over half the available revenue to the armed forces each year. Education had had so small a fraction of that 1 per cent, that it usually was never listed on budget charts.



Pakistan had essentially remained a nation of herdsmen, camel drivers and poor landless peasants whose fates were locked in the hands if a few powerful 'sahibs', the feudal landlords. For this first time in Pakistan's history there was a real chance that this tradition may begin to change. The new President, Mr. Bhutto had great freedom of movement, thanks to having won both an election and, after a de facto military coup, the presidency. He had pledged to smash the sluggish, self?serving bureaucracy that had traditionally shielded Pakistan's rulers, from its population.



A Socialist, President Bhutto had promised sweeping land reform programs. In the space of a few days, Mr. Bhutto has made Pakistan a noticeably freer country, at least for the few people directly involved in its political future. He had released political prisoners, abolished censorship, and pledged convincingly that he intends to make his Government and all future governments accountable to the people.



He had also threatened to deal harshly with Pakistanis seeking to send their money out of the country into safe heavens, and warned that he would nationalize any industry whose production started to sag. "I am not frightened by all this," a businessman said. "I think Pakistan is going to be better place than ever in which to invest."



Just how much time would Mr Bhutto be given by the country's demoralized armed forces and the population, to reshape the nation had remained to be seen, but as long as he was seen to be moving he would likely in a position to retain his powerful mandate. He had been moving very fast at that time in history.



Obviously, in the months ahead, Pakistan watchers had felt that the country was destined to move diplomatically, economically and culturally away from the subcontinent and toward the 'Islamic' Central Asia and the Middle East. 'Our future now,' a Pakistani diplomat had prophecies 'remained with our natural allies - Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and, for that matter, with the Arab states. To hell with the subcontinent! Let the Indians die with it.'



There had appeared a good chance that Pakistan would now be able to avoid the periodic wars that had afflicted her until that moment in time. There still remained major territorial disputes with India but Pakistan had reason to believe that the preponderance of world opinion and possibly military muscle would be on her side in any future conflict. And so, this would be expected to be Pakistan's a deterrent. Mr Bhutto had made it clear he wants good relations with both China and the United States and even with the Soviet Union, which had sided with India during the recent war.



"Inshallah (God willing), Pakistan had finally reached a solution to the worst of its ills," a businessman said. "We grieve for our Muslim brothers in the East, but we must carry on and for us....because the sun had started to rise....'

And, so the journey had continued.....



The writer is former educator, based in Chicago

























There is a flash back in each one's memory that does not fade. For me, this was the winter of discontent-December of 1971. Before Pakistan's two wings were parted, the Country was somehow likened to a pair of Siamese twins, one of whom was diseased-and constantly at death's door frame.Nineteen years old, I had seen it all! It wasn't the best of times. Chaos, armed warriors...victory marches, punctuated by some loot and plunder! Was this a portrait of the people's journey through freedom? Was this how new nations were born? My dreams had been shattered. For sometime, I had believed my future did not exist, any more. The world had turned upside down.One nation was truncated, by the forces of history to create another. A mother dies to save the new born? Millions of people are uprooted, once again after the Partition of India. Death toll is huge. Uncountable, in hundreds of thousands...no, millions! Like a skilled surgeon, the Indian Army had then separated the twin animals, and inadvertently may have saved the life of the healthy one. In the eyes of even the most sophisticated Pakistani, the loss of East Pakistan is a disaster.The military humiliation was excruciating to the largest Muslim nation on earth-a nation that had despised Indians as 'idol?worshiping cow?lovers.' Trauma of losing more than half the population would haunt the Pakistanis for the rest of their lives. Obviously, friends and relatives had been lost in what was the eastern wing, in some cases murdered by revenge seeking, Bengali militants. Henceforth, Pakistani Businessmen would now have to do without their branches, in Dacca or Chittagong.Even the social life of West Pakistanis would be jeopardized-for a long, long time. Thanks to a century of British rule, Pakistanis had become a nation of tea drinkers, and tea breaks had been a part of office routine, business conferences and the daily life of the population.'That Tea Party Was Over!'Pakistan's new President, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had also warned his people, 'The tea party is over.' All of Pakistan's tea was grown in the erstwhile East Pakistan. The nation had lost 54,500 square miles of land, 61 per cent of which was arable. The West had retained 310,000 square miles, of which only 21 per cent was arable.The forest resources of Pakistan were virtually, all in the East. This has meant that all kinds of paper would be even scarcer and more expensive than it was in 1971. Most serious of all, Pakistan had lost the wealth of cash crop-jute, that was grown in the East, which had traditionally accounted for about half the nation's foreign?exchange earnings.But then in the end, hope had survived. Pakistan still had not lost its name: The word "Pakistan" is taken from letters of the words Punjab, Afghanistan, Kashmir, Sind and Baluchistan. It was heartbreaking that Bengal, or East Pakistan, was never included to reflect itself, as part of the country's name of choice.Much more important, this tragedy could have been a blessing in disguise for Pakistanis. They had embarked upon their chance to develop fairly rapidly from the wretched backwardness, that had characterized the nation up to that moment in time. The West had a small but growing industrial base whose production had doubled in the last 20 years to about 12 per cent of Pakistan's gross national product.Another silver lining of the loss of East Pakistan had virtually solved West Pakistan's food problem. The Western province, had been very nearly self?sufficient in wheat, the mainstay of its diet. East Pakistan, on the other hand, had always had an enormous deficit in rice, the main food in Bengal, and Pakistan could provide for this only by buying foreign rice. (Actually, aid?giving nations had provided much of East Pakistan's staple food needs.)Although, new high?yield types of rice had been introduced into East Pakistan, the country had boasted of a population growing at a rate of well over 3 per cent a year. Hence, there would never be enough food for East Bengal unless huge amount of foreign aid was diverted to their brothers who lived in the eastern part of Bengal.East Pakistan, in 1971 had virtually no mineral resources apart from some natural gas. It had remained a natural disaster area subject to periodic cyclones, floods and tidal waves. Each fresh calamity had but soaked up huge amounts of relief money, only part of which could be provided by foreign donors.Over time, as malnutrition and disease had sunk in their roots ever deeper in Bengal, the population became progressively less productive as it had grown in size. In fact there were quite a few experts who had been reluctant to share the view that Bengal was truly the dominion of the damned, for whom there would never be hope of a better-life no matter how much foreign assistance, was provided.That land is no longer part of Pakistan. Pakistanis can take spiteful satisfaction in the knowledge that now India would have to look after not only her own West Bengal but East Bengal as well, both of which could be expected to drain away India's economic lifeblood.This was also a lifetime opportunity for Pakistan, to shed herself of something, else-potentially even more important for her future. For the first time in Pakistan's 24?year old history, her army had been thoroughly beaten and discredited. The myth of Pakistan's military infallibility had been smashed. During most of her brief history, Pakistan had been ruled by generals, either directly or indirectly. They had never been generals of the reforming, Nasserist, Islamic-Socialist stamp. More often they had resembled the British history's Colonel Blimp" prototype-clubby, conservative, and fundamentally uninterested in the welfare of the population.Despite Pakistan's diplomatic friendship with China and other Communist nations, Pakistan had remained essentially an oligarchic partnership between economic elite called the '22 families' and the army. The national budget directly or indirectly had allocated well over half the available revenue to the armed forces each year. Education had had so small a fraction of that 1 per cent, that it usually was never listed on budget charts.Pakistan had essentially remained a nation of herdsmen, camel drivers and poor landless peasants whose fates were locked in the hands if a few powerful 'sahibs', the feudal landlords. For this first time in Pakistan's history there was a real chance that this tradition may begin to change. The new President, Mr. Bhutto had great freedom of movement, thanks to having won both an election and, after a de facto military coup, the presidency. He had pledged to smash the sluggish, self?serving bureaucracy that had traditionally shielded Pakistan's rulers, from its population.A Socialist, President Bhutto had promised sweeping land reform programs. In the space of a few days, Mr. Bhutto has made Pakistan a noticeably freer country, at least for the few people directly involved in its political future. He had released political prisoners, abolished censorship, and pledged convincingly that he intends to make his Government and all future governments accountable to the people.He had also threatened to deal harshly with Pakistanis seeking to send their money out of the country into safe heavens, and warned that he would nationalize any industry whose production started to sag. "I am not frightened by all this," a businessman said. "I think Pakistan is going to be better place than ever in which to invest."Just how much time would Mr Bhutto be given by the country's demoralized armed forces and the population, to reshape the nation had remained to be seen, but as long as he was seen to be moving he would likely in a position to retain his powerful mandate. He had been moving very fast at that time in history.Obviously, in the months ahead, Pakistan watchers had felt that the country was destined to move diplomatically, economically and culturally away from the subcontinent and toward the 'Islamic' Central Asia and the Middle East. 'Our future now,' a Pakistani diplomat had prophecies 'remained with our natural allies - Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and, for that matter, with the Arab states. To hell with the subcontinent! Let the Indians die with it.'There had appeared a good chance that Pakistan would now be able to avoid the periodic wars that had afflicted her until that moment in time. There still remained major territorial disputes with India but Pakistan had reason to believe that the preponderance of world opinion and possibly military muscle would be on her side in any future conflict. And so, this would be expected to be Pakistan's a deterrent. Mr Bhutto had made it clear he wants good relations with both China and the United States and even with the Soviet Union, which had sided with India during the recent war."Inshallah (God willing), Pakistan had finally reached a solution to the worst of its ills," a businessman said. "We grieve for our Muslim brothers in the East, but we must carry on and for us....because the sun had started to rise....'And, so the journey had continued.....The writer is former educator, based in Chicago