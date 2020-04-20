

Rezuana IsDwellings Adaptability: Now is the time we needed!

The cities in Bangladesh are still witnessing a vast array of massive concrete and glassy jungle of building ornamented with energy-consuming air conditioners, many more miles of hot asphalt road welcoming more and more energy-fed vehicles in the name rapid urbanization and economic development. The ultimate result is overheated outdoor. Today we can't imagine comfortable indoor in a city without a mechanical solution.



But depending on the energy-based way out is not a long-lasting solution. How long will this automated solution be possible within the limited resources of the world? And still, all of us are not conceived to manage our built environment sustainably. If we would have thought about it, then why are we running towards a piece-meal solution excluding the environment from the development list?



Climate change is one of the most burning issues of today's globalized world. Global temperature rise is one of the significant domino effects of climate change. With the greater concern for climate change in tropical countries, today, affordable dwelling becomes critical beyond the socio-cultural and economic factors as it brings environmental change.Once stepping towards rapid urbanization and economic development, Bangladesh is continuously facing mass dwelling problems. Unfortunately, when a dwelling is a human right, the crisis of affordable house forces them to spend a considerable part of their total income-thus intensified the pressure on affordable housing. As a fast way out, Bangladesh embraced affordable dwelling concepts to address the problem.



Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and recently upgraded to the steadily-growing middle-income countries. According to the World Bank report (2018), almost 36.63% of people in the country live in urban areas. This development toward the fast-growing economy has an impressive contribution from the middle and low-income classes. Prediction can be made that the population of this group will increase in the future. As a better standard of living, affordable dwelling demand will pick up with the increase of the share of this group in the country's economy.

The changing trend of socio-economic development brings vast diversity in lifestyle, family structure, and affordability while changing the essential meaning of a dwelling from its occupants, from the harmful nature to various ecological, cultural, social, and other values, as time advanced. With ever-changing requirements and various socio-economic conditions, the potential homes can be judged with standards utterly different from those now.



Today the houses are designed to provide comfortable indoor space for their occupants while having less climate change and less energy consumption. While it is difficult for a current dwelling to ensure its inhabitants are protected from the anticipated environment in the future in light of the potential climate change scenario. Some of the effects of global climate change are a steady rise in global temperature, sea levels, and unpredictability in the environment. These must be tackled during the construction or refurbishment of a home to make it comfortable for a long time to come. What we are building now will continue to influence the entire projected life cycle. The environmental impact of the present day will not be adequate to adjust to the future.



Weather studies show that the temperature in Bangladesh will increase significantly, directly affecting the indoor thermal climate, leading subsequently to pressure on heat cooling energy demand. If the houses were designed to shield their inhabitants against temperature, would there be worry about future climate change regarding dwelling? Possibly not!! The result is continuous new records of high temperatures. What you've once seen after 100 years is now happening within 2-3 years. Realizing all the crisis, the developed countries have already taken the issues most seriously and preparing themselves to combat the battle. But the question is, as a developing one is Bangladesh preparing itself to beat climate change combat? This has imposed an additional challenge to the affordable dwellings in Bangladesh.



Now, what would be the ultimate impact of the projected climate on tropical dwellings? IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change) future climate change projections for Bangladesh are pointed towards a significant rise in temperature, rainfall, and frequent environmental disasters, which will intensify the threat to the existence of tropical dwellings in the predicted climate. This adds a different dimension to the problem. Ensuring environmental sustainability injects extra cost as green building materials and techniques are often more expensive. But if we look back to our traditional vernacular ones, they are nearly successful ones to adapt to the changing climate.



These local vernacular dwellings are deemed to be cost-effective and environmentally friendly, as they are the result of a couple of generations-long trial and error cycle that leads to sustainable, economic, and culturally-specific regions. Local builders create strategies that intentionally or unintentionally tackle the cultural, social, and environmental constraints and continue in practice across generations. The basic tenements can be used advanced to launch a futuristic, tropical dwelling.This insight calls for an integrated futuristic solution that will address both affordability and adaptability within a single commodity while reducing construction costs and ensuring better environmental performance.



'Prevention is better than cure' - an well said ideology. Its high time to think deeply about our future tropical dwellings to make it adaptable with the predicted climate. If we blindly embrace the concept of maximizing the number compromising the quality, it will turn into a boomerang shortly. To combat this critical situation, environmental performance should be given priority in the dwellings. Thus maximizing the number of units while minimizing the cost should not be the only priority but maximizing while ensuring a healthy environment should be the ultimate priority for our ordinary people of Bangladesh.



Rezuana Islam is Assistant Professor, Deptpartment of Architecture, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology

























