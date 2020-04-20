

Unlocking the potentials



Economic restructure as well as recovery is a strategic issue that we could focus latter on with a collective response of public, civil society, private and development partners. Now let's focus to survive. The straight forward issue is ensuring wide access to COVID-19 authentic testing and all types of treatment facilities with safeties of doctors, nurses and patients. Then ensuring public awareness on preventive mechanisms against COVID-19 pandemic, as well as guarantying food, medicine, hygienic and basic commodities supply is central to the governance issues. Finally providing sufficient stimulus cash flow to the operating core and most vulnerable peoples of the society is a must for the collective survival.

A leading national Daily reported, under the third package, government plans to transfer between Tk 2,000 and Tk 3,000 a month to each of 34 lakh poor families across the country through mobile banking. The aid will continue for three months starting from April. The government would need around Tk 2,040 crore to Tk 3,060 crore for this purpose.



According to the report, vulnerable segments included rickshaw and rickshaw-van pullers, transport workers, construction and hotel workers, street hawkers, agricultural and day labourers, porters and domestic assistants. The third stimulus package will also include a scheme between Tk 5,000 crore and Tk 10,000 crore to help farmers boost crop production with the small loans at 3% interest rate.



The stated initiative is truly commendable. But the poor family criteria need to widen further to the domestic poor people already under in social safety net programs, as well as floating peoples and beggars. Number of poor families might increase from 34 to 50 lakhs. And the amount per month needs to increase to TK 10,000 at least for each of the poor families to survivenegligibly. Thus the total amount required for 3 months TK 15,000 crore only.



Secondly, farmers' small loan package to boost crop production needs to be non-interest bearing with one time 1% service charge for 3 years duration. After three years flat interest would be imposed on market rate. Loan amount could be determined by the land size, for instance, per acre (43,560 square feet) TK 100,000 but maximum size of the loan per farmer could be TK 300,000.



Sturdiness of the Prime Minister is appreciable. But she is alone in the political leadership. Most of the rest seemed to be oil makers and unnecessary talkative and incompetent. Concerned ministerial management and inter coordination of key ministries were missing. For instance, shortage of masks, gowns, gloves, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, and crisis with COVID-19 testing tools and breathing machines (i.e. ventilators) seemed to be management failure of the concerned ministry.



Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held very poor preparation for such a critical situation. Did it hold any contingency plan? Field level hospitals seemed to be more off-guard, for instance, a corona virus affected medical doctor's treatment was not possible in Sylhet hospital due to absence of ventilator facility there.



Funding was not the real problem for this ministry. Health sector in Bangladesh always used to get allocation of relatively priority budget. Only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank has approved US$ 100 million co-operation proposal to the ministry. But the mainstream corrupt practices of the ministry concerning to the state affairs of procurements, system losses, neglecting official duties, and poor public health service delivery were anecdotes and found in participants' observations of individuals, as well as in corruption research literature.



Furthermore, ministerial statements on ventilators issue and USA's call for PPE support from Bangladesh showed their negligence and real-time knowledge gap. No more examples but garment workers sudden entrance to Dhaka on April 4, 2020, showed coordination gap between concerned ministries. And of course it was a stupidity and arrogance of apparel sectorleaders.



Nonetheless Prime Minister's command established on the government doctors, nurse, health assistants, police, military, administrations and journalists, and they are fighting hard to control the situation. Banker and other service providers who supply food, medicine, hygienic and basic commodities are doing now great job. Even some of the doctors are now suspected to be affected and suffering in theCOVID-19 pandemic battle field.



Whereas the public responded too stupidly to the government call for lockdown. COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh becomes alarming due to irresponsible behaviours of public ignoring the lockdown norms. And those who were cautious found hat-bazars very unhealthy and unprotected. Neither shop keepers nor some consumers maintained distance queue in open kacha-bazar. An alarming number of beggars and floating people's unprotected appeals for cash assistance to the customers raised serious concern.



I myself faced such a quandary. Assistance was not an issue, on which I responded gently. But unprotected and uncontrolled series of appeals put me in danger. Just thought why those floating people were allowed to move inside the market for begging at this critical time. If the situation was like that, then what was the outcome of the government assistance and distributions? More importantly the locked down seemed meaningless, when one did not find safety in the market to buy very essential foods and commodities.



Another issue was knowledge gap and excessive interest of the people for providing undue suggestions, raising unjustifiable pressure or creating rumours. Social media content review revealed that the ranging from immature political followers to local incompetent activists of media created undue plea to the political leaders to visit the situation and provide relief and assistance. Eventually it created another problem. It brought the poor people outside breaking the lock down norms and social distance. Photo sessions continued. Also some corrupt practices reported in distribution of government reliefs.



Demand side failed to understand it was not an as-usual disaster situation, like flood or draughts or cyclone. Fighting COVID-19 pandemic was a strategic issue. Government required trained and technical people, for instance, local administration and military to deal the situation strategically.



At the civil society organization level I kept trust on BRAC, Spreeha Bangladesh and Nandonik Foundation, for example. They are trained and dedicated. All three gained public trust and set distinctive examples that I noticed from participant observations or through close observations. I did not have chance to work with the third one, but noticed from the social media the fact that Nandonik Foundation set a unique example in Sunamganj through working for helpless people for almost a month during this COVID-19 pandemic situation. Private sector, individuals, civil society proponents and development partners' support need to extend to the competent civil society organizations in this regard.



Emotional intelligence seems to be central to our wellbeing now and ever. Let's help keep safe our society with the collective response. Of course we need to say 'yes' to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, and 'no' to the publicity. Take care of yourself, your family and our society. Let's help level best individually and/or with network efforts to protect and serve humanity. Obey the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and keep promise of cooperation. Keep refrained from comparing. Pray to the almighty from the core of heart.Under such critical circumstances, vengeance and defamation will minimize the collective efforts and embarrass the recipients.



A long-term plan and strategic cooperation efforts are must to recover sustained losses. Economic restructuring as well as recovery is a strategic issue that requires a collective response of public, private, civil society organization and development partners. For the future, we need to think about young generation, how to fully utilize the youth initiatives and youth forces in reconstruction of the nation. And it deserves strategic priority of the government stimulus packages, as well as cooperation from the corporate social responsibility fund, civil society organization and development partners.



Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Talukder is an Associate Professor of AIUB Business School, Faculty of Business Administration























