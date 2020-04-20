Dried fish industry seek urgent govt help amid virus crisis





Mentioning that the production season of dried fish is from September to May, they said this is the peak time for the sector but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the production has remained suspended for more than a month.

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar district Md Kamal Hossain said the district administration has already distributed daily necessaries among the 40,000 wage-earners in Cox's Bazar as the coronavirus outbreak rendered them jobless because of the 'stay at home' rule.









"We are collecting more data to identify the day labourers. Step by step, we want to bring all wage-earners under the government's relief programme. Not only day labourers, we are also providing supports to the people who do not feel comfortable to stand in the line for relief," he added.

AtikullahSawdagor, president of the Najirartek Dried Fish Traders Cooperative Society, said "Usually, we produce the lion's share of dried fish during the last few months of the season. This year, the production has dropped to zero level in last one month for want of fish as the fishermen cannot catch fish for the prevailing locked-down situation. Fishermen are now afraid of going to sea. Moreover, we are now facing transportation crisis to bring fish from Chattogram,"

He sought loan supports from the government at low interest rate to overcome the losses the sector would incur.

