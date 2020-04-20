

Union Bank appoints new Managing Director









Chowdhury, started as a probationary officer in First Security Islami Bank Limited in 2001 and then joined in Union Bank Limited in 2013. He gained experience and knowledge through hard working in different capacities in all fields of banking including the head of Branches and Divisions during the 20 years carrier.

Mr. Chowdhury studied MBA major in HRM and engaged in many humanitarian activities having wide traveling experience globally.

He has participated in a good number of professional trainings, workshops, and seminars both at home and abroad.

