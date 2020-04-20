Video
Union Bank appoints new Managing Director

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

A.B.M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury has been appointed as the Managing Director of Union Bank Limited. Prior to the appointment, he has served the bank in the capacities of Additional Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director for last 5 years.




Chowdhury, started as a probationary officer in First Security Islami Bank Limited in 2001 and then joined in Union Bank Limited in 2013. He gained experience and knowledge through hard working in different capacities in all fields of banking including the head of Branches and Divisions during the 20 years carrier.
Mr. Chowdhury studied MBA major in HRM and engaged in many humanitarian activities having wide traveling experience globally.
He has participated in a good number of professional trainings, workshops, and seminars both at home and abroad.


