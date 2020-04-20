Video
Monday, 20 April, 2020, 4:03 AM
Govt mulls Tk 200 cr fund for helping expatriate workers

Published : Monday, 20 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The government has decided to create a fund for Tk 200 crore for expatriate workers at 4 percent interest rate to allow them open small businesses and such other activities to outlive the impact of coronavirus pandemic.
According to finance ministry sources the finance ministry has directed the Probashi Kalyan Bank to prepare a plan in this regard. Under the scheme each expatriate worker recently returned home will get Tk 5 lakh as loan from the fund.
The Ministry will take a final decision on the loan scheme from the bank and offer a modality how and where to distribute the fund.  The new support package is already available for overseas workers. The Ministry is going to make this support package available now to those who have already returned to the country driven by impact of coronavirus.
The sources said that there are about 1.19 crore Bangladeshi expatriates working in different countrie. About 20 million are currently facing the impact of the outbreak of the dreaded disease in their host countries and on their return home.
Many are already in food crisis in the host countries. Various embassies are also taking the list of Bangladeshi workers facing uncertainties. However, the way in which the registration is done is not entirely helpful to the staff, victims said.
The Ministry has already received more than Tk 4 crore from the concerned ministry to provide food assistance to these workers.
The government will also provide support in repatriation, nationality verification, quarantine, relief for the expatriates, coordination among departments, sending medicines and medical equipment to friendly countries and in post repatriation preparedness.




Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said that the government will take all kinds of measures for those migrants who are coming or will be coming.
"Coronavirus is a global problem," he said.


