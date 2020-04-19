BD labour counsellor in Jeddah tests corona positive





Foreign Minister Dr AK

Abdul Momen has prayed for his quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister urged all officials at Bangladesh Missions abroad to follow the health guidelines strictly and carefully.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Counaellor (Labour) has been performing his duties in Bangladesh Mission there in a very efficient way.

He worked with the Saudi administration at a camp in Madina to convince around 4000 Bangladesh workers to go for coronavirus testing procedures.

Over 200 Bangladesh nationals died of coronavirus in 11 countries, including the US and the UK while many are infected with virus, according to community leaders and journalists abroad.

The highest number of Bangladeshi expatriates died in the US and the UK.

Bangladesh saw the highest death from coronavirus on Friday as 15 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 75.

























