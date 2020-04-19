Patients with chronic condition at high risk





The mortality rate from coronavirus (Covid-19) infection among the people suffering from chronic diseases is higher than other people, health experts said.

Abdul Gani, 65, from Dhaka's Shanir Akhra area, has been suffering from diabetics and kidney diseases for quite a long time.

Last year, when his situation deteriorated he was admitted into capital's Birdem Hospital and had had to get hospitalized for 15 days.

His physician advised him to go through check up once in every two months.

His check-up was scheduled in April but he could not come to Dhaka due to the lockdown.

Like Abdul Gani, millions of people suffering from different diseases like cancer, kidney, diabetes and respiratory problems are being deprived of proper treatment.

Physicians said they couldn't provide treatment through telemedicine service or consult with their local doctors.

Besides, patients with complications are not going to hospital fearing Coronavirus infection.

The death toll from coronavirus has raised 84 in the country as of April 18. Seventy per cent people died of coronavirus infection as they had been suffering from various diseases like diabetics, respiratory problems and hypertension, according to the Directorate of Health.

In Bangladesh, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) did not publish any statistics for coronavirus infected deaths due to diabetes.

Senior Scientific Officer of the IEDCR ASM Alamgir told the Daily Observer that although the proportionate ratio of ages is mentioned in Coronavirus cases, it is not yet known which other diseases they were suffering from.

"Now we are preserving the history of other diseases of the dead but it is yet to be verified."

Worldwide the mortality rate of Coronavirus infection was higher among elderly people who had been suffering from other diseases, he added.

Associate Professor of Endocrinology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Shahzada Selim said,"Those who are particularly vulnerable to Coronavirus infection are diabetes patients, patients with heart failure, kidney failure, asthma or chronic bronchitis patients."

Apart from them, patients receiving chemotherapy and whose immunity is low are more vulnerable. So they should be more careful, he said.

Under this situation, health experts also worry about regular medical care for patients suffering from cancer, kidney and diabetes.

According to kidney foundation, about 25 million people in Bangladesh suffer from kidney problems. Every year, 40,000 patients have kidney failure and about 30,000 people die every year.

About 11 percent of people with diabetes suffer from kidney problems. There are 30 million high blood pressure patients in the country. These patients are also more likely to have kidney problems.



















