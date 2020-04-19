Violence against women up during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak





Talking to the Daily Observer many gender experts and women rights activists said that coronavirus has exacerbated the violence against women and children more than before.

Eminent human rights activist Sultana Kamal said that the situation got worse because of the lockdown as women are not be able to get access to support or escape from the violence.

"We must not forget about the cruel truth of men! This lockdown due to coronavirus has hardly removed their deep rooted seed of masculinity and superiority," she said.

"We receive lots of information regarding domestic violence being orchestrated by men in various parts of the

country. These women folks and children have become vulnerable to these men who have become more ferocious than before due to coronavirus impact," she said.

Eminent economist Debapriya Bhattacharya, said that they are being informed about such violence against women from different parts of the country.

"The men who are used to carry their duties outside and also pass their leisure time outside have now been forced to stay at home posing serious threat to women and children," she said.

Referring to the government's Women and Children Affairs, he said that the respective ministry including Ministry of Social Welfare has to take necessary steps with the help of local administration to prevent such violence, said Dr Debopriya also convener of Citizen Platform for SDG.

However, if we look at the situation of other countries we see that in London, a number of domestic abuse charities and campaigners have reported a surge in calls to helplines and online services since the lockdown conditions were imposed, reflecting experiences in other countries.

Karen Ingala Smith, the founder of Counting Dead Women, a pioneering project that records the killing of women by men in the UK, has identified at least 16 killings between March 23 and April 12, including those of children.

Smith's research shows at least seven people have allegedly been killed by partners or former partners during the period, while three people have been allegedly killed by their fathers.

The committee also heard evidence from Nicole Jacobs, the domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales.

"I have heard from police about the need to extend the time by which people can report crimes. There are people who are experiencing abuse right now aren't able to call the police because it wouldn't be safe for them," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said services must prepare for the "inevitable surge" of domestic abuse victims seeking support when the lockdown is lifted.

However, the head of the United Nations, António Guterres, has appealed for "peace at home" as he described a "horrifying global surge in domestic violence" against women, linked to government-imposed lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After making repeated for ceasefires in conflicts around the world, António Guterres pointed out that violence is not confined to the battlefield.

"For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest: in their own homes", the UN Secretary General said.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations had warned that a third of women around the world experienced some form of violence in their lives.















