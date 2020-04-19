Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:48 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Home Front Page

Health workers sceptical about quality of PPE: Survey

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Twenty-five percent of doctors and 60 percent of nurses engaged in treating coronavirus patients have not yet received personal protective equipment, or PPEs, and those who have are sceptical of its effectiveness, according to a survey.
The findings were made public in a virtual media briefing on Saturday by BRAC University's James P Grant School of Public Health and Bangladesh Health Watch.
"Seventy-five percent of frontline doctors and 40 percent of the nurses have received PPEs. However, they are sceptical about the quality of the raincoat-like PPEs," said Bushra Zerin Islam, a researcher involved in the survey.
"The World Health Organisation recommends the PPEs to be used once and then destroyed. But our health workers are being told to reuse their equipment. These issues are causing a great deal of stress among the health workers."
The survey found the doctors had undertaken the initiative to study the
WHO's guidelines on wear, use and management of the PPEs on their own accord but most of the nurses were not given any training regarding the matter.
Researchers said 60 doctors and nurses from 43 hospitals and health centres in 14 districts participated in the survey by telephone. The survey was conducted from Apr 9-14.
Another survey was conducted by BRAC University's School of Public Health about the coronavirus awareness level among the people.
There is a serious lack of awareness about the disease, said researcher Atanu Rabbani.
"A lot of people still do not know how the disease spreads."
High levels of fear and panic were seen among the poor of Dhaka city and the Hijra population regarding the coronavirus, according to two surveys conducted among slum dwellers and Hijras.
"The Hijra community has been speculating that they will not receive any treatment and will die from the disease. Their income is also taking a hit. Since they travel in groups, they are being thought of as carriers of the virus. They are becoming even more marginalised now," said Bachera Aktar, a researcher.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
BD labour counsellor in Jeddah tests corona positive
Patients with chronic condition at high risk
Covid-19: No ventilator in Faridpur hospitals
Violence against women up during lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
Health workers sceptical about quality of PPE: Survey
7th JS session prorogued
Exports fell by 18.29pc, fetches $2.73m in March


Latest News
3 doctors of Barishal SBMCH test positive for COVID-19
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
AL leader distributes rice among poor people in Naogaon
14 more people fined in Khulna for violating coronavirus guidelines
One held with Yaba tablets
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Man fined for taking money from poor offering govt allowance
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Europe’s virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Man’s hanging body recovered in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
Thousands join janaza in B'baria, Sarail OC withdrawn
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft