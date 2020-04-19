7th JS session prorogued





The session began at 5pm on Saturday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair just to fulfil the constitutional obligation.

The session came to an end in such a short time considering the safety issue of the parliament members and officials concerned amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the very beginning of the session, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury nominated a five-member panel of chairmen for the 7th session of the 11th parliament.

The panel members are ASM Firoz, Abul Kalam Azad, AB Tajul Islam, Kazi

Firoze Rashid and Meher Afroze Chumki.

They will conduct the House proceedings in chronological order in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Later, a condolence motion was tabled at the parliament on the death of parliament member Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu and several other former parliament members.

At her speech, the Speaker informed that the session would be the shortest session. Only three members will get chance to discuss the condolence motion before adjourning the session of formalities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Whip of the Opposition Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Awami League parliament member Shajahan Khan took part in the shortest discussion.

After the Prime Minister's speech, the speaker prorogued the session citing President Abdul Hamid's message following the rules of proceedings.

The parliament session was broadcast live through the Sangsad Television.

The House went into session after a 60-day recess as the 6th session was prorogued on February 18 last.

According to the constitution, the gap between the conclusion of one session and the first sitting of parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.









On April 6, President Md Abdul Hamid convened the 7th session of the current parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.





