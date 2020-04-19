Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Exports fell by 18.29pc, fetches $2.73m in March

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Exports fell by 18.29 per cent to US$2.73 billion in March compared to the same month last year when export earning was $3.34 billion, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.
It was the lowest single month export earnings in the current fiscal year.
The overall export fell by 6.24 per cent to $28.97 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY), 2019-20, against $30.90 billion in the corresponding period of last FY.
The earnings also fell short of the target set for the period by 14.52 per cent, according to the provisional data of the state-run EPB.
The RMG (readymade garment) sector fetched nearly $24.10 billion during July to March period of FY 20 against $25.95 billion during the same period a year earlier, registering a 7.12 per cent negative growth.
The earnings also fell short of target set for the period by 15.29 per cent.
Earnings from the woven garments fell by 7.61 per cent to $12.14 billion during the period. Proceeds from knitwear exports fell by 6.61 per cent to nearly $11.95 billion, the EPB data show.
The woven and knitwear exports fetched $13.15 billion
and $12.80 billion respectively in July to March period of last fiscal.
Earnings from other key sectors also fell during the first nine months of the current FY, compared with the same period a year earlier.
The EPB provisional data showed that earnings from home textiles stood at $598.19 million, down by 7.59 per cent from $647.34 million. It fell short of the target by 9.87 per cent.
According to the EPB data, export earnings from leather and leather goods fell by 10.78 per cent to $688.51 million during the period under review from $771.69 million of the corresponding period of last FY.
Jute and jute goods exports, however, increased by 23.49 per cent to $775.63 million from $628.08 million.
Pharmaceuticals exports also grew by 6.50 per cent to $106.22 million.
Agro-products, like - vegetables, fruits and spices, fetched $721.98 million, slightly down from $722.73 million.
Frozen and live fish exports fetched $402.6 million in the first eight months of this fiscal, registering a negative growth of 3.91 per cent.
 Exports from plastic also witnessed a negative growth of 4.57 per cent to $83.11 million during July-March period of FY 2019-20.
Ceramic products exports during the period decreased by 58.56 per cent to $24.92 million from $60.13 million.
The country brought in $40.53 billion by exporting goods during last fiscal, of that about $34.13 billion came from textiles and clothing alone, the data show.


