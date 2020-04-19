Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:48 PM
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
No private vehicle on Dhaka streets unless urgency: DMP

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A motorcyclist rides past a warning written in Bengali 'ghore thakun' (Stay at home) on the road in the capital amid the ongoing shutdown to keep people indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has advised all city dwellers not to be on the streets with their vehicles during the ongoing closure unless for emergencies, or else they may face legal action for defying the directive.
People are on the street without urgent need during the period of closure enforced by government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, DMP officials said today.
The traffic division of DMP is already taking action under section 92 (1) of Road Transport Act 2018 against those who have been found on the street with vehicles for no valid reason during the period of closure, said Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP.
The section has provision for three months' jail or Tk 10,000 fine for violators of the rule.
DMP traffic division has filed around 3,445 cases under section 92 (1) of the act from March 26 to April 17 and collected a penalty of Tk 63.41 lakh, said DC Masud.    -Agencies


