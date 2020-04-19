Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Home Front Page

Nine more die of Covid-19, 306 test positive in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Nine more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 84.
Besides, 306 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 2,144.
Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora came up with the disclosure
joining the daily health bulletin on Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, she said, 2,114 samples were tested across the country.
"Eight more patients have made recovery and total 64 people have made recovery so far from the disease," Prof Flora added.
She mentioned that 564 people are taking treatments at hospitals across the country and 11 of them are in ICUs."
Among the newly-infected patients, 27 percent are aged between 21 and 30 years, 22 percent between 31 and 40 years, 19 percent between 41 and 50," Prof Flora said.
"Seventy percent of the 306 newly-infected patients are male while the rest are female," she added.
Of the nine deceased, six are from Dhaka, two from Narayanganj and one was from Savar.
"Most of the infected people are in Dhaka, 32 percent of them got infected in the past 24 hours...Gazipur is seeing the higher number of infections followed by Narshingdi and Kishoreganj," Prof Flora said.














