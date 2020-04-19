Video
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
KMCH doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, Apr 18: An assistant professor of Urology Department at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
Confirming the information, KMCH Principal Dr Abdul Ahad said earlier infected assistant professor reported fever and throat ache.
Asked about shifting the assistant professor to specialized hospital prepared for coronavirus patients in the city, the Principal said he will be treated at the rest house of the hospital where he lives.
At least six physicians of the rest house were also directed to stay there for now until further instruction, he added.    -UNB



