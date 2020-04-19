Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:47 PM
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Lightning kills 4 in Sunamganj

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

SUNAMGANJ, Arp 18: Four people were killed by lightning in different parts of the district on Saturday.
The incidents occurred during heavy rains and thunderstorms.
The deceased were identified as Shankar Das, 22, of Sullah upazila's Narayarpur village; Shipon Mia, 32, of Jagannath upazila's Baudharan village; Taposh Mia, 35, from Dirai Upazila, and Farid Uddin, 35, of Dakshin Sunamganj upazila's Uttar Gazinagar village.
Lightning hit Shankar while he was going to Shashkhai Bazar in the morning. He died instantly, said said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashraful Islam of Shalla Police Station.   
Shipon went to Naluar Haor to cut Boro paddy, said Jagannathpur Police Station OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury. He died after being struck by lightning.
Taposh Mia had come to Dirai from Habiganj to cut rice, said Dirai Police Station OC KM Nazrul Islam. He died while working in the morning, said the OC.
Farid Mia had gone to Gazir Khal with his cattle on Saturday morning, said Dakshin Sunamganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury. He died after being struck by lightning while attempting to go back home during the storm, said Harunur.


