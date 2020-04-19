BD expats to return in phases to ensure quarantine: FM





"There's pressure on us. We're bringing them back phase-wise," he said after receiving medical logistics for doctors and nurses of Sylhet.

Dr Momen said those who will return home through the government efforts will have to go through mandatory quarantine. "We're enhancing quarantine facilities."

Bangladesh Private Medical College Association President Mubin Khan and Walton representatives handed over medical logistics including PPE, masks, gloves and shoe covers to Foreign Minister Momen at Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy in the city. Dr Momen said the public and private sector are working together against Covid-19 which he finds very encouraging. -UNB







































