Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:47 PM
Home Back Page

Law Minister’s mother passes away

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Jahanara Huq

Jahanara Huq

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affiars Minister Anisul Huq's mother Jahanara Huq, also a freedom fighter, who died on Saturday morning, was buried at the Banani graveyard in the capital.
Earlier, her first namaj-e-janaza was held at the Water Development Board Jam-e Masjid after Zohr prayers at Banani in Dhaka.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Jahanara Huq, a valiant freedom fighter and mother of Law Minister Anisul Huq.
Limited number of people, including Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, State Monister of Energy Nasrul Hamid, High Court Division's Justice Zakir Hossain, Former Home Minister Dr Mohiuudin Khan Alamgir, RAM. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, MP, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, relatives and officials of the Law Ministry participated in the namaj-e-janaza.


