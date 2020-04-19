Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:47 PM
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Flash floods in NE region likely Apr-end

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The country's northeastern region may witness flash floods at the end of this month due to heavy rainfall in the region and its adjacent Indian areas.
"There is a possibility of flash floods in some areas of northeastern region at the end of April due to heavy precipitation in the region and its adjacent Indian part," said the monthly weather outlook of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
It said nor'wester with hails may occur in different parts of the country in this month.
Meanwhile, the daily weather bulletin issued this morning predicted that rain may occur at different parts of the country, with hails at isolated places, in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over and Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka and Khulna divisions; and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places, the bulletin said.
Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore and Chuadanga, and it may continue.    -BSS


